AIA Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

3,479.8
(1.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:58 AM

AIA Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results [Standalone and Consolidated] of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Reports [Standalone and Consolidated] taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Reports (Standalone & Consolidated) taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, i.e. August 12, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of Equity Shares of the Company and other matter incidental and necessary thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 including Rules and Regulations framed thereunder SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 7th August, 2024 has approved the Buy-Back of Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20244 May 2024
AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend divided if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today, approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2025 and recommendation of Dividend and Re-appointment of Mrs. Janaki Udayan Shah as an Independent Director for Second term of 5 consecutive years effective from 12th August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM. It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Book Closure date from Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024 to Monday, 9th September, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 It is hereby informed that the Dividend, if declared by Shareholder at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or before 8th October, 2024. It is hereby informed that the Board has approved the proposal to convene 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audit Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submitted herewith Unaudited Financial Results [Standalone and Consolidated] of the Company for the Quarter/Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Reports [Standalone and Consolidated] taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. February 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

AIA Engineering: Related News

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

7 Aug 2024|03:48 PM

Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.

Read More
Read More

