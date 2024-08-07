iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AIA Engineering Ltd Book Closer

3,496.4
(1.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:13 PM

AIA Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser14 May 20243 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Book Closure date from Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024 to Monday, 9th September, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 Cancellation Of Book Closure And Fixing Of Record Date For Determining The Entitlement Of Members Of The Company To Receive Dividend For The F.Y. 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 7th August, 2024 has fixed the Record Date as 20th August, 2024 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive the Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 instead of the Book Closure earlier fixed for the same. Dividend (Purpose Cancelled) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

AIA Engineering: Related News

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:48 PM

Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AIA Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.