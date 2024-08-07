It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Book Closure date from Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024 to Monday, 9th September, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 Cancellation Of Book Closure And Fixing Of Record Date For Determining The Entitlement Of Members Of The Company To Receive Dividend For The F.Y. 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 7th August, 2024 has fixed the Record Date as 20th August, 2024 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive the Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 instead of the Book Closure earlier fixed for the same. Dividend (Purpose Cancelled) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)