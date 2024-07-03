SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹6,800.05
Prev. Close₹6,800.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,963.07
Day's High₹6,826.95
Day's Low₹6,628
52 Week's High₹9,149.95
52 Week's Low₹4,340.3
Book Value₹343.91
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,40,839.6
P/E85.28
EPS79.65
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
42.38
42.38
42.38
42.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,902.22
4,897.03
4,002.81
3,564
Net Worth
5,944.6
4,939.41
4,045.19
3,606.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
6,934
5,820.95
7,315.06
6,690.12
yoy growth (%)
19.12
-20.42
9.34
-26.37
Raw materials
-4,415.35
-3,705.88
-4,639.26
-4,287.35
As % of sales
63.67
63.66
63.42
64.08
Employee costs
-588.24
-568.01
-579.62
-529.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
602.93
245.58
513.7
395.14
Depreciation
-102.7
-120.36
-90.4
-92.76
Tax paid
-191.78
-73.93
-141.77
-140.95
Working capital
476.03
306.06
2,160.95
-2,340.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.12
-20.42
9.34
-26.37
Op profit growth
101.75
-48.04
16.02
-37.8
EBIT growth
133.8
-50.94
19.15
-35.76
Net profit growth
137.07
-27.74
-40.61
21.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
7,513.68
7,372.72
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7,513.68
7,372.72
Other Operating Income
96.8
79.05
Other Income
7.26
41.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjeev Sharma
Independent Director
V K Viswanathan
Independent Director
GOPIKA PANT
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Trivikram Guda
Director
Carolina Granat
Independent Director
MONICA WIDHANI
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Adrian Guggisberg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABB India Ltd
Summary
ABB India Ltd (Formerly Known as ABB Ltd) is one of the worlds leading engineering companies, which helps customers to use electrical power effectively and to increase industrial productivity. The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing and a countrywide marketing and service presence. They have served utility and industry customers with complete range of engineering, products, solutions and services in areas like Automation and Power Technology. They operate nearly 14 manufacturing plants in India and serving customers through the presence with more than 18 marketing offices, 8 service centers, 3 logistics warehouses and a network of over 800 channel partners.The Company segments includes: power systems, which offers turnkey systems and services for transmission and distributions for power grid and power plants, instrumentation, control and balance of power plants; power products, which manufactures, engineers, supplies key components to transmit and distribute electricity, and also produces transformers, high and medium voltage switchgears, circuit breakers, capacitors, distribution relays; process automation, which provides integrated solutions and served oil and gas, power, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulps and paper, metals and minerals, marine and turbo charging industries; automation products, which provides motors, variable speed drives, low voltage products, instrumentation and power electronics; Others consists of robotics systems.ABB India Ltd was
The ABB India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6646.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABB India Ltd is ₹140839.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ABB India Ltd is 85.28 and 22.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABB India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABB India Ltd is ₹4340.3 and ₹9149.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ABB India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.75%, 3 Years at 45.55%, 1 Year at 42.40%, 6 Month at -21.09%, 3 Month at -16.15% and 1 Month at -9.78%.
