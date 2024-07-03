Summary

ABB India Ltd (Formerly Known as ABB Ltd) is one of the worlds leading engineering companies, which helps customers to use electrical power effectively and to increase industrial productivity. The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing and a countrywide marketing and service presence. They have served utility and industry customers with complete range of engineering, products, solutions and services in areas like Automation and Power Technology. They operate nearly 14 manufacturing plants in India and serving customers through the presence with more than 18 marketing offices, 8 service centers, 3 logistics warehouses and a network of over 800 channel partners.The Company segments includes: power systems, which offers turnkey systems and services for transmission and distributions for power grid and power plants, instrumentation, control and balance of power plants; power products, which manufactures, engineers, supplies key components to transmit and distribute electricity, and also produces transformers, high and medium voltage switchgears, circuit breakers, capacitors, distribution relays; process automation, which provides integrated solutions and served oil and gas, power, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulps and paper, metals and minerals, marine and turbo charging industries; automation products, which provides motors, variable speed drives, low voltage products, instrumentation and power electronics; Others consists of robotics systems.ABB India Ltd was

