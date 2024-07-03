iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABB India Ltd Share Price

6,646.25
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,800.05
  • Day's High6,826.95
  • 52 Wk High9,149.95
  • Prev. Close6,800.15
  • Day's Low6,628
  • 52 Wk Low 4,340.3
  • Turnover (lac)6,963.07
  • P/E85.28
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value343.91
  • EPS79.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,40,839.6
  • Div. Yield0.43
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

ABB India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

6,800.05

Prev. Close

6,800.15

Turnover(Lac.)

6,963.07

Day's High

6,826.95

Day's Low

6,628

52 Week's High

9,149.95

52 Week's Low

4,340.3

Book Value

343.91

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,40,839.6

P/E

85.28

EPS

79.65

Divi. Yield

0.43

ABB India Ltd Corporate Action

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Feb, 2024

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10.66

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

ABB India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ABB India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 17.70%

Institutions: 17.69%

Non-Institutions: 7.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ABB India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

42.38

42.38

42.38

42.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,902.22

4,897.03

4,002.81

3,564

Net Worth

5,944.6

4,939.41

4,045.19

3,606.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

6,934

5,820.95

7,315.06

6,690.12

yoy growth (%)

19.12

-20.42

9.34

-26.37

Raw materials

-4,415.35

-3,705.88

-4,639.26

-4,287.35

As % of sales

63.67

63.66

63.42

64.08

Employee costs

-588.24

-568.01

-579.62

-529.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

602.93

245.58

513.7

395.14

Depreciation

-102.7

-120.36

-90.4

-92.76

Tax paid

-191.78

-73.93

-141.77

-140.95

Working capital

476.03

306.06

2,160.95

-2,340.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.12

-20.42

9.34

-26.37

Op profit growth

101.75

-48.04

16.02

-37.8

EBIT growth

133.8

-50.94

19.15

-35.76

Net profit growth

137.07

-27.74

-40.61

21.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

7,513.68

7,372.72

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7,513.68

7,372.72

Other Operating Income

96.8

79.05

Other Income

7.26

41.15

View Annually Results

ABB India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABB India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjeev Sharma

Independent Director

V K Viswanathan

Independent Director

GOPIKA PANT

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Trivikram Guda

Director

Carolina Granat

Independent Director

MONICA WIDHANI

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Adrian Guggisberg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABB India Ltd

Summary

ABB India Ltd (Formerly Known as ABB Ltd) is one of the worlds leading engineering companies, which helps customers to use electrical power effectively and to increase industrial productivity. The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing and a countrywide marketing and service presence. They have served utility and industry customers with complete range of engineering, products, solutions and services in areas like Automation and Power Technology. They operate nearly 14 manufacturing plants in India and serving customers through the presence with more than 18 marketing offices, 8 service centers, 3 logistics warehouses and a network of over 800 channel partners.The Company segments includes: power systems, which offers turnkey systems and services for transmission and distributions for power grid and power plants, instrumentation, control and balance of power plants; power products, which manufactures, engineers, supplies key components to transmit and distribute electricity, and also produces transformers, high and medium voltage switchgears, circuit breakers, capacitors, distribution relays; process automation, which provides integrated solutions and served oil and gas, power, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulps and paper, metals and minerals, marine and turbo charging industries; automation products, which provides motors, variable speed drives, low voltage products, instrumentation and power electronics; Others consists of robotics systems.ABB India Ltd was
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ABB India Ltd share price today?

The ABB India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6646.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of ABB India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABB India Ltd is ₹140839.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ABB India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ABB India Ltd is 85.28 and 22.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ABB India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABB India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABB India Ltd is ₹4340.3 and ₹9149.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ABB India Ltd?

ABB India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.75%, 3 Years at 45.55%, 1 Year at 42.40%, 6 Month at -21.09%, 3 Month at -16.15% and 1 Month at -9.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ABB India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ABB India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 17.70 %
Public - 7.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ABB India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.