iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABB India Ltd Board Meeting

6,193.75
(0.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

A B B CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202413 Sep 2024
ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024. Please refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202413 Jun 2024
ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer enclosed file Outcome Of Board Meeting Refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202414 Mar 2024
ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for Q1 ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202412 Dec 2023
ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31 2023 2. Consider and recommend Dividend if any for FY ended Dec 31 2023 3. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting Refer enclosed file Results for the 4th Quarter ended and Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 Recommendation of Dividend and date of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)

A B B: Related News

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ABB India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.