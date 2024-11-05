|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024. Please refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer enclosed file Outcome Of Board Meeting Refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for Q1 ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|12 Dec 2023
|ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31 2023 2. Consider and recommend Dividend if any for FY ended Dec 31 2023 3. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting Refer enclosed file Results for the 4th Quarter ended and Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 Recommendation of Dividend and date of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)
