iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

26 Sep 2025 , 10:38 AM

ABB India will spend over ₹140 crore to expand and modernise its low-voltage motors plant in the country. The move comes as the company launched its IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, highlighting India’s growing role in ABB’s global operations.

Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, said the investment is part of ABB’s long-term vision for India as a manufacturing hub. He added that rising demand for energy-efficient solutions is shaping the company’s product strategy.

The IE5 range is the first in India built on proven induction motor technology without the use of rare-earth metals. It covers power ratings between 45 kW and 1000 kW.

ABB said the motors are designed for tough operating conditions and can run on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) setups. Target users include industries such as cement, metals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and paper.

The company claims the new motors can cut energy losses by up to 40% compared with IE3 models, lowering ownership costs while delivering quicker returns and longer service life.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ABB India
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • market
  • markets
  • news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:46 AM
ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:38 AM
HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:31 AM
Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:25 AM
Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:16 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.