ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India will spend over ₹140 crore to expand and modernise its low-voltage motors plant in the country. The move comes as the company launched its IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, highlighting India’s growing role in ABB’s global operations.

Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, said the investment is part of ABB’s long-term vision for India as a manufacturing hub. He added that rising demand for energy-efficient solutions is shaping the company’s product strategy.

The IE5 range is the first in India built on proven induction motor technology without the use of rare-earth metals. It covers power ratings between 45 kW and 1000 kW.

ABB said the motors are designed for tough operating conditions and can run on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) setups. Target users include industries such as cement, metals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and paper.

The company claims the new motors can cut energy losses by up to 40% compared with IE3 models, lowering ownership costs while delivering quicker returns and longer service life.

