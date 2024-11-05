Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
6,934
5,820.95
7,315.06
6,690.12
yoy growth (%)
19.12
-20.42
9.34
-26.37
Raw materials
-4,415.35
-3,705.88
-4,639.26
-4,287.35
As % of sales
63.67
63.66
63.42
64.08
Employee costs
-588.24
-568.01
-579.62
-529.5
As % of sales
8.48
9.75
7.92
7.91
Other costs
-1,373.7
-1,271.12
-1,565.03
-1,415.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.81
21.83
21.39
21.15
Operating profit
556.71
275.94
531.15
457.79
OPM
8.02
4.74
7.26
6.84
Depreciation
-102.7
-120.36
-90.4
-92.76
Interest expense
-10.7
-16.87
-21.36
-53.9
Other income
159.62
106.87
94.31
84.01
Profit before tax
602.93
245.58
513.7
395.14
Taxes
-191.78
-73.93
-141.77
-140.95
Tax rate
-31.8
-30.1
-27.59
-35.67
Minorities and other
-12.78
-11.22
1.17
256.7
Adj. profit
398.37
160.43
373.1
510.89
Exceptional items
121.34
58.79
-69.7
0
Net profit
519.71
219.22
303.4
510.89
yoy growth (%)
137.07
-27.74
-40.61
21.65
NPM
7.49
3.76
4.14
7.63
The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
