ABB India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

6,934

5,820.95

7,315.06

6,690.12

yoy growth (%)

19.12

-20.42

9.34

-26.37

Raw materials

-4,415.35

-3,705.88

-4,639.26

-4,287.35

As % of sales

63.67

63.66

63.42

64.08

Employee costs

-588.24

-568.01

-579.62

-529.5

As % of sales

8.48

9.75

7.92

7.91

Other costs

-1,373.7

-1,271.12

-1,565.03

-1,415.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.81

21.83

21.39

21.15

Operating profit

556.71

275.94

531.15

457.79

OPM

8.02

4.74

7.26

6.84

Depreciation

-102.7

-120.36

-90.4

-92.76

Interest expense

-10.7

-16.87

-21.36

-53.9

Other income

159.62

106.87

94.31

84.01

Profit before tax

602.93

245.58

513.7

395.14

Taxes

-191.78

-73.93

-141.77

-140.95

Tax rate

-31.8

-30.1

-27.59

-35.67

Minorities and other

-12.78

-11.22

1.17

256.7

Adj. profit

398.37

160.43

373.1

510.89

Exceptional items

121.34

58.79

-69.7

0

Net profit

519.71

219.22

303.4

510.89

yoy growth (%)

137.07

-27.74

-40.61

21.65

NPM

7.49

3.76

4.14

7.63

A B B : related Articles

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

