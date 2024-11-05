iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,620.3
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ABB India Ltd

A B B FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

602.93

245.58

513.7

395.14

Depreciation

-102.7

-120.36

-90.4

-92.76

Tax paid

-191.78

-73.93

-141.77

-140.95

Working capital

476.03

306.06

2,160.95

-2,340.1

Other operating items

Operating

784.48

357.35

2,442.48

-2,178.67

Capital expenditure

78.2

108.52

-120.82

-383.17

Free cash flow

862.68

465.87

2,321.66

-2,561.84

Equity raised

7,047.1

6,822.51

7,139.27

7,018.56

Investing

-0.08

0

-0.09

-270.45

Financing

94.9

44.7

6.62

598.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8,004.61

7,333.08

9,467.46

4,784.84

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

