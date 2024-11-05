ABB India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
602.93
245.58
513.7
395.14
Depreciation
-102.7
-120.36
-90.4
-92.76
Tax paid
-191.78
-73.93
-141.77
-140.95
Working capital
476.03
306.06
2,160.95
-2,340.1
Other operating items
Operating
784.48
357.35
2,442.48
-2,178.67
Capital expenditure
78.2
108.52
-120.82
-383.17
Free cash flow
862.68
465.87
2,321.66
-2,561.84
Equity raised
7,047.1
6,822.51
7,139.27
7,018.56
Investing
-0.08
0
-0.09
-270.45
Financing
94.9
44.7
6.62
598.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8,004.61
7,333.08
9,467.46
4,784.84
