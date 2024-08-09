iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024 , 03:28 PM

ABB India Ltd reported a 50.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹443.5 Crore for the second quarter, ending June 30, 2024.

The company’s financial year runs from January to December. In the same quarter, ABB India reported a net profit of ₹295.6 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 12.8% to ₹2,830.9 Crore, up from ₹2,508.6 Crore the previous fiscal year. EBITDA increased by 55.6% to ₹542.5 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹348.7 Crore the previous year.

The EBITDA margin in the reporting quarter was 19.2%, up from 13.9% in the previous fiscal year’s second quarter.

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter and ₹1,211 Crore (up 68%) for H1 2024 year-on-year. The tax charges for the quarter were ₹151.13 Crore, with an effective tax rate (ETR) of 25.4%, and for the half-year, they were ₹308.62 Crore, with an ETR of 25.5%.

Company’s Orders totalled ₹3,435 Crore for the quarter and ₹7,042 Crore for the first half of FY2024. As of the end of this quarter, ABB India has a healthy order backlog of ₹9,517 Crore split across segments, offering good revenue visibility and aligning with development goals in the coming quarters.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹10.66 per share (533%) for 21,19,08,375 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, fully paid up for the fiscal year 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2024, to the company’s equity owners.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • ABB India
  • ABB India News
  • ABB India Q2
  • ABB India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.