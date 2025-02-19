iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Q4 Profit Soars 56% YoY to ₹528.4 Crore

19 Feb 2025 , 12:21 PM

ABB India Ltd, a global leader in electrification and automation, reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 56% in net profit (₹528.4 crore) for Q4FY25, up from ₹338.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Company revenue from operations grew 22% YoY to ₹3,364.9 crore, from ₹2,757.5 crore in Q4FY24. At the operating level, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) jumped 57.6% YoY to ₹657.3 crore, as against ₹417.2 crore in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.5%, improving from 15.1% in Q4FY24 due to better operational efficiencies.

The board was recommended a final dividend of ₹33.50 (1,675%) per equity share fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each for a financial year ending December 31, 2024, on 21,19,08,375 fully paid-up equity shares. The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

  • ABB India Q4 Profit
  • Q4 profit news
