ABB India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
42.38
42.38
42.38
42.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,902.22
4,897.03
4,002.81
3,564
Net Worth
5,944.6
4,939.41
4,045.19
3,606.38
Minority Interest
Debt
48.98
33.09
36.66
58.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.74
36.06
36.73
52.9
Total Liabilities
6,033.32
5,008.56
4,118.58
3,717.52
Fixed Assets
1,053.87
968.42
893.91
857.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.56
493.15
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
142.44
125.9
130.59
170.11
Networking Capital
19.27
272.01
381.89
483.16
Inventories
1,560.76
1,420.66
1,009.09
840.83
Inventory Days
53.11
52.72
Sundry Debtors
2,544.3
2,092.99
1,883.84
1,694.96
Debtor Days
99.16
106.28
Other Current Assets
921.83
1,104.09
1,479.85
1,873.26
Sundry Creditors
-3,109.08
-2,636.76
-2,233.67
-1,295.47
Creditor Days
117.57
81.23
Other Current Liabilities
-1,898.53
-1,708.97
-1,757.22
-2,630.41
Cash
4,816.17
3,149.08
2,712.19
2,206.57
Total Assets
6,033.32
5,008.56
4,118.58
3,717.52
The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
