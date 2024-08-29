iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Ltd Option Chain

6,415.65
(-1.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--6,000₹0.050%2,0000%
--6,200₹0.7-6.66%5,0000%
--6,300₹0.10%1,8750%
--6,400₹0.1-60%5000%
00%₹1,207.80%6,500₹0.05-85.71%7,7500%
--6,600₹0.05-95%2,1250%
00%₹1,0650%6,700₹0.4-33.33%10,000-15.78%
1250%₹901.70%6,800₹0.05-80%11,375-3.19%
--6,900₹0.05-85.71%6,500-7.14%
1,7500%₹859.8-6.88%7,000₹0.05-92.85%33,125-21.13%
--7,100₹0.05-87.5%7,500-16.66%
3,0000%₹640.550%7,200₹0.05-88.88%20,250-0.61%
3,3750%₹550.8517.2%7,300₹0.1-90.9%8,0006.66%
7,500-4.76%₹448.2-12.56%7,400₹0.1-92.59%38,375-0.64%
9,750-2.5%₹300-27.38%7,500₹0.05-96.55%25,500-16.04%
17,750-5.96%₹267-17.11%7,600₹0.3-85%18,125-28.21%
23,750-8.21%₹160-28.52%7,700₹0.05-98.8%29,375-23.45%
20,750-26.22%₹55-58.42%7,800₹0.05-99.62%21,500-60.09%
22,375-44.23%₹0.05-99.93%7,900₹20.5-60.27%19,750-38.75%
72,000-56.03%₹0.1-99.72%8,000₹140.9520.72%32,875-16.50%
43,500-60.18%₹0.05-99.72%8,100₹23015.37%10,500-37.77%
2,56,625-19.33%₹0.1-99.14%8,200₹422.747.9%17,375-4.79%
43,250-56.80%₹0.1-98.44%8,300₹50619.62%4,750-9.52%
26,625-46.21%₹0.2-95%8,400₹56017.73%1,6250%
54,375-45.76%₹0.05-98.33%8,500₹70022.39%3,250-16.12%
28,125-46.17%₹0.05-97.56%8,600₹7200%2,0000%
16,750-47.65%₹0.05-96.66%8,700₹90329.81%2,375-17.39%
32,000-14.38%₹0.05-96.15%8,800₹875.20%2500%
5,500-13.72%₹0.05-96%8,900₹909.450%1250%
49,875-27.32%₹0.05-92.3%9,000₹1,020.60%1250%
10,375-10.75%₹0.1-83.33%9,100--
18,875-4.43%₹0.05-66.66%9,200₹1,219.050%1250%
6,000-15.78%₹0.05-95.45%9,300--
1,250-23.07%₹0.1-88.88%9,400₹1,387.450%1250%
30,375-6.17%₹0.050%9,500--
1,5000%₹0.10%10,200--

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

