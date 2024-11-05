iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Ltd Key Ratios

6,527.5
(3.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarDec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.12

Op profit growth

1.33

EBIT growth

-14.73

Net profit growth

-23.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.48

4.52

EBIT margin

3.34

4

Net profit margin

1.85

2.47

RoCE

9

RoNW

1.37

RoA

1.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.16

8.23

Dividend per share

3

3

Cash EPS

2.2

4.96

Book value per share

122.77

119.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

101.99

63.6

P/CEPS

284.66

105.49

P/B

5.11

4.37

EV/EBIDTA

43.23

32.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

52.41

40.05

Tax payout

-33.33

-31.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

152.85

Inventory days

44.9

Creditor days

-76.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.88

-9.73

Net debt / equity

0.09

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.7

-0.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.43

-66.59

Employee costs

-8.19

-7.88

Other costs

-21.87

-21

ABB India: related Articles

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

