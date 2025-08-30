iifl-logo

ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

30 Aug 2025 , 12:34 PM

Industrial technology major ABB India Ltd on Friday said it has secured a domestic order worth ₹173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd to manufacture and supply wind turbine converters.

The contract is a supply order for the production of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets on a build-to-print basis. The work will be executed at ABB India’s Nelamangala facility in Karnataka, with deliveries scheduled every month from January 2026 through December 2026, the company said in its exchange filing.

The win comes even as the company recently reported weaker earnings for the April–June quarter of 2025. Net profit fell 20.5% year-on-year to ₹351.7 crore, down from ₹443.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA dropped 27% YoY to ₹441 crore, while EBITDA margin slipped to 13% from 19.2% in the same period last year. On the other hand, revenue rose 12.2% in Q2 CY25 to ₹3,175.4 crore, compared with ₹2,831 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India, said: “While profitability was impacted by forex volatility and one-offs during the quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit PAT margins for the 11th consecutive quarter.”

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

EaseMyTrip Names Nishant Pitti as Chairman and MD After Prashant Pitti Resigns

Reliance to Partner with Meta in ₹855 Crore JV to Build AI Solutions for Indian Businesses

RBL Bank Board Approves Plans to Raise Up to ₹6,500 Crore Via Equity and Debt

