Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL India: The company has collaborated with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) to improve the performance of RRVUNL’s gas-fired power facilities in Rajasthan. Both companies will work together to develop around 1,000 MW of solar and wind projects.

Nexus REIT: According to sources, global investment firm Blackstone intends to sell 33 Crore units of its real estate investment trust ‘Nexus Select Trust’ for around ₹4,500 Crore in a block deal on stock exchanges. Blackstone now owns about 43% of Nexus Select Trust. The block deal is expected to take place on Friday.

MCX India: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accepted Praveena Rai’s appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). Praveena’s appointment is contingent on her accepting the offer and receiving approval from MCX shareholders.

Shriram Finance: The company has entered into a co-lending arrangement with Axis Bank to provide financial assistance and/or credit facilities for LAP loans and/or new commercial vehicle loans.

SJVN: SJVN Green Energy has completed the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project. The commissioning of this plant brought SJVN’s total installed capacity to 2,466.50 MW.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved an increase in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s authorised capital from ₹1,500 Crore to ₹2,000 Crore, as well as a change to its Memorandum of Association (MOA).

Gateway Distriparks: The company’s board has approved Sundaram Aiyer’s nomination as Chief Financial Officer, beginning August 8.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Limited recorded a total net profit of ₹1,101 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 20 percent year on year (YoY), owing to favourable commodity prices, inventory benefits, and significant volume growth in the Royal Enfield sector. The previous year’s Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹918 Crore.

ABB India: ABB India reported a 50% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹443 Crore in the June quarter, owing to higher revenue. It declared a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹296 Crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal year 2023-24, according to a company statement.

IRCON International: IRCON International, a state-run company, reported a 17% reduction in consolidated revenue for the April-June quarter. The company’s topline for the quarter was ₹2,287.1 Crore, compared to ₹2,763.8 Crore the previous year.

