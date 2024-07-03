ABB India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2019
Gross Sales
4,042.05
3,536.88
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,042.05
3,536.88
Other Operating Income
30.66
39.12
Other Income
62.9
127.32
Total Income
4,135.61
3,703.32
Total Expenditure
3,682.33
3,306.61
PBIDT
453.28
396.71
Interest
4.33
12.21
PBDT
448.95
384.5
Depreciation
51.77
45.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
178.63
82.23
Deferred Tax
-6.78
10.36
Reported Profit After Tax
225.33
246.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
225.33
246.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
225.33
246.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.64
11.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
42.38
42.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.21
11.21
PBDTM(%)
-
-
PATM(%)
5.57
6.97
