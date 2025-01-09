iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Ltd Futures Share Price

6,109.25
(-4.78%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Here's the list of A B B's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the A B B's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR ABB India Ltd

  • Open6,424.3
  • Day's High6,424.3
  • Spot6,109.25
  • Prev. Close6,425.3
  • Day's Low6,106.85
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)30,500 (1.63%)
  • Roll Over%0.51
  • Roll Cost1.49
  • Traded Vol.5,85,375 (14.97%)

A B B: Related NEWS

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

