ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

ABB India posted the results for the second quarter of the CY25. During the April-June quarter, the company said that its net profit slipped as much as 20.7% to ₹351.7 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹443.5 Crore.

The company recorded an EBITDA decline of as much as 27% on a year-on-year basis to ₹441 Crore. The business said that the EBITDA margin reduced to 13% against 19.20% on a year-on-year basis.

The business logged positive revenue during the quarter under review. It announced a 12.20% increase in its revenue at ₹3,175.40 Crore as compared to ₹2,831 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

In addition to this, the company’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per equity share of a face value of ₹2 each.

The company said that its total orders for the quarter were reported at ₹3,036 Crore. This was sequentially lower as the second quarter logged some slimeness in its ordering activity.

For the six months ended 2025, ABB India said that it is strategically positioned. The broad-based portfolio of the company is in line with national priorities. This varies from energy transition and digital infrastructure to manufacturing competitiveness.

