iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

4 Aug 2025 , 01:59 PM

ABB India posted the results for the second quarter of the CY25. During the April-June quarter, the company said that its net profit slipped as much as 20.7% to ₹351.7 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹443.5 Crore.

The company recorded an EBITDA decline of as much as 27% on a year-on-year basis to ₹441 Crore. The business said that the EBITDA margin reduced to 13% against 19.20% on a year-on-year basis. 

The business logged positive revenue during the quarter under review. It announced a 12.20% increase in its revenue at ₹3,175.40 Crore as compared to ₹2,831 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 

In addition to this, the company’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per equity share of a face value of ₹2 each.

The company said that its total orders for the quarter were reported at ₹3,036 Crore. This was sequentially lower as the second quarter logged some slimeness in its ordering activity.

For the six months ended 2025, ABB India said that it is strategically positioned. The broad-based portfolio of the company is in line with national priorities. This varies from energy transition and digital infrastructure to manufacturing competitiveness.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ABB India
  • ABB India News
  • ABB India Q2
  • ABB India Q2CY25
  • ABB India Results
  • ABB India Results Update
  • ABB India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|02:45 PM
ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
L&T Wins Contract for BESS-Integrated Solar Power Project

L&T Wins Contract for BESS-Integrated Solar Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|12:03 PM
HPCL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Abu Dhabi’s ALNG

HPCL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Abu Dhabi’s ALNG

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|11:32 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|08:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.