Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 8, 2024, inter alia, has Declared an interim dividend of Rs.10.66 per share (Rupees Ten and sixty six paisa only) i.e. (533%) on 21,19,08,375 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, August 23, 2024.