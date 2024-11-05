iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India Ltd Dividend

6,308.25
(1.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:17 PM

A B B CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Aug 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 202410.66533Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 8, 2024, inter alia, has Declared an interim dividend of Rs.10.66 per share (Rupees Ten and sixty six paisa only) i.e. (533%) on 21,19,08,375 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, August 23, 2024.
Dividend20 Feb 20243 May 2024-23.81190Final
Recommendation of final dividend of Rs.23.80 per share (Rupees Twenty Three and Eighty paisa only), i.e., (1190%) on 21,19,08,375 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

A B B: Related News

ABB India Q3 net profit jumps ~21.40% y-o-y to ₹440.50 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:55 AM

The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

ABB India logs 50.30% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

9 Aug 2024|03:28 PM

The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

