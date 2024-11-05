|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 May 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Refer enclosed file Please refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024) Please refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Minutes of the Seventy Fourth Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)
The company's income from operations climbed by 5.2% to ₹2,912.2 Crore, up from ₹2,769.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.
The company declared a profit before tax (excluding exceptional items and one-time events) of ₹594 Crore (up 51%) for the quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.
