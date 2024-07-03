Summary

Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) is a market leader in Electronics-Instrumentation and Process Control Equipment industry. HAIL is leading provider of integrated automation and software solution that improves productivity enhancing comfort and ensuring the safety and security to homes and business premises. The Companys main products are distributed control systems, building control systems and smart transmitters. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Automation & Control systems on turnkey basis and otherwise.HAIL incorporated in January 13th, 1984 as Tata Process Controls Private Ltd in Maharashtra. The Company became as a Public Limited Company in May 1987. Initially, the Company promoted by Tata Group. Thereafter it was promoted as a 40:40 Joint Venture Company between Tata Group and Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, USA. In 2004, Tata Group sold its share holding 40.62 per cent in favor of its foreign joint venture partner. Now Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, holds 81.24 per cent of Equity Shares of the Company.Honeywell has set up an impressive 36,000 square feet state-of-the-art manufacturing, design and engineering facilities in the industrial city of Pune in 1988. It is equipped with system integrated services, testing facilities, systems assembly & staging centre, printed wiring assembly manufacturing facility and a smart technology centre. In March 1993, the company came out with a Right Issue of 2080000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 25 per share, aggr

Read More