SectorElectronics
Open₹43,082.8
Prev. Close₹43,082.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,745.98
Day's High₹43,325
Day's Low₹41,479.4
52 Week's High₹59,994
52 Week's Low₹36,271
Book Value₹4,364.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36,915.84
P/E72.13
EPS596.95
Divi. Yield0.23
Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.8
8.8
8.84
8.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,597.4
3,179.7
2,827.93
2,570.03
Net Worth
3,606.2
3,188.5
2,836.77
2,578.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,948.32
3,042.78
3,290.01
2,689.98
yoy growth (%)
-3.1
-7.51
22.3
11.61
Raw materials
-1,544.98
-1,530.9
-1,642.92
-1,406.78
As % of sales
52.4
50.31
49.93
52.29
Employee costs
-557.54
-524.36
-554.81
-449.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
457.62
618.02
686.55
381.23
Depreciation
-52.46
-48.66
-40.58
-15.2
Tax paid
-118.49
-157.98
-195.07
-131.5
Working capital
223.86
463.44
809.15
188.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.1
-7.51
22.3
11.61
Op profit growth
-26.43
-7.45
75.01
27.17
EBIT growth
-25.81
-9.97
81.75
24.04
Net profit growth
-26.28
-6.39
96.8
47.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neera Saggi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashish Modi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ganesh Natarajan
Managing Director
Atul Pai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indu Daryani
Non Executive Director
Brian Scott Rudick
Non Executive Director
Thaj Mathew
Reports by Honeywell Automation India Ltd
Summary
Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) is a market leader in Electronics-Instrumentation and Process Control Equipment industry. HAIL is leading provider of integrated automation and software solution that improves productivity enhancing comfort and ensuring the safety and security to homes and business premises. The Companys main products are distributed control systems, building control systems and smart transmitters. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Automation & Control systems on turnkey basis and otherwise.HAIL incorporated in January 13th, 1984 as Tata Process Controls Private Ltd in Maharashtra. The Company became as a Public Limited Company in May 1987. Initially, the Company promoted by Tata Group. Thereafter it was promoted as a 40:40 Joint Venture Company between Tata Group and Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, USA. In 2004, Tata Group sold its share holding 40.62 per cent in favor of its foreign joint venture partner. Now Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, holds 81.24 per cent of Equity Shares of the Company.Honeywell has set up an impressive 36,000 square feet state-of-the-art manufacturing, design and engineering facilities in the industrial city of Pune in 1988. It is equipped with system integrated services, testing facilities, systems assembly & staging centre, printed wiring assembly manufacturing facility and a smart technology centre. In March 1993, the company came out with a Right Issue of 2080000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 25 per share, aggr
Read More
The Honeywell Automation India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41760 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is ₹36915.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is 72.13 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honeywell Automation India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is ₹36271 and ₹59994 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Honeywell Automation India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.71%, 3 Years at 0.45%, 1 Year at 17.34%, 6 Month at -23.75%, 3 Month at -11.33% and 1 Month at 4.67%.
