iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Honeywell Automation India Ltd Share Price

41,760
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43,082.8
  • Day's High43,325
  • 52 Wk High59,994
  • Prev. Close43,082.8
  • Day's Low41,479.4
  • 52 Wk Low 36,271
  • Turnover (lac)1,745.98
  • P/E72.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4,364.07
  • EPS596.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36,915.84
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Honeywell Automation India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

43,082.8

Prev. Close

43,082.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,745.98

Day's High

43,325

Day's Low

41,479.4

52 Week's High

59,994

52 Week's Low

36,271

Book Value

4,364.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36,915.84

P/E

72.13

EPS

596.95

Divi. Yield

0.23

Honeywell Automation India Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 100

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Honeywell Automation India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Honeywell Automation’s net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

Honeywell Automation’s net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|11:47 AM

Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Honeywell Automation India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.40%

Institutions: 15.39%

Non-Institutions: 9.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Honeywell Automation India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.8

8.8

8.84

8.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,597.4

3,179.7

2,827.93

2,570.03

Net Worth

3,606.2

3,188.5

2,836.77

2,578.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,948.32

3,042.78

3,290.01

2,689.98

yoy growth (%)

-3.1

-7.51

22.3

11.61

Raw materials

-1,544.98

-1,530.9

-1,642.92

-1,406.78

As % of sales

52.4

50.31

49.93

52.29

Employee costs

-557.54

-524.36

-554.81

-449.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

457.62

618.02

686.55

381.23

Depreciation

-52.46

-48.66

-40.58

-15.2

Tax paid

-118.49

-157.98

-195.07

-131.5

Working capital

223.86

463.44

809.15

188.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.1

-7.51

22.3

11.61

Op profit growth

-26.43

-7.45

75.01

27.17

EBIT growth

-25.81

-9.97

81.75

24.04

Net profit growth

-26.28

-6.39

96.8

47.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Honeywell Automation India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neera Saggi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashish Modi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ganesh Natarajan

Managing Director

Atul Pai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indu Daryani

Non Executive Director

Brian Scott Rudick

Non Executive Director

Thaj Mathew

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Summary

Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) is a market leader in Electronics-Instrumentation and Process Control Equipment industry. HAIL is leading provider of integrated automation and software solution that improves productivity enhancing comfort and ensuring the safety and security to homes and business premises. The Companys main products are distributed control systems, building control systems and smart transmitters. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Automation & Control systems on turnkey basis and otherwise.HAIL incorporated in January 13th, 1984 as Tata Process Controls Private Ltd in Maharashtra. The Company became as a Public Limited Company in May 1987. Initially, the Company promoted by Tata Group. Thereafter it was promoted as a 40:40 Joint Venture Company between Tata Group and Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, USA. In 2004, Tata Group sold its share holding 40.62 per cent in favor of its foreign joint venture partner. Now Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc, holds 81.24 per cent of Equity Shares of the Company.Honeywell has set up an impressive 36,000 square feet state-of-the-art manufacturing, design and engineering facilities in the industrial city of Pune in 1988. It is equipped with system integrated services, testing facilities, systems assembly & staging centre, printed wiring assembly manufacturing facility and a smart technology centre. In March 1993, the company came out with a Right Issue of 2080000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 25 per share, aggr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Honeywell Automation India Ltd share price today?

The Honeywell Automation India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41760 today.

What is the Market Cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is ₹36915.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is 72.13 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Honeywell Automation India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honeywell Automation India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is ₹36271 and ₹59994 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Honeywell Automation India Ltd?

Honeywell Automation India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.71%, 3 Years at 0.45%, 1 Year at 17.34%, 6 Month at -23.75%, 3 Month at -11.33% and 1 Month at 4.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Honeywell Automation India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Honeywell Automation India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 15.40 %
Public - 9.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.