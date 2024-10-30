iifl-logo-icon 1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41,760
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

457.62

618.02

686.55

381.23

Depreciation

-52.46

-48.66

-40.58

-15.2

Tax paid

-118.49

-157.98

-195.07

-131.5

Working capital

223.86

463.44

809.15

188.69

Other operating items

Operating

510.53

874.82

1,260.05

423.22

Capital expenditure

-14.11

42.34

138.42

17.75

Free cash flow

496.42

917.16

1,398.47

440.97

Equity raised

5,058.83

4,279.4

3,087.77

2,359.84

Investing

0

0

-77.77

-4.98

Financing

129.63

154.83

80.94

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

28.29

Net in cash

5,684.88

5,351.39

4,489.41

2,824.12

