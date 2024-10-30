Honeywell Automation India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
457.62
618.02
686.55
381.23
Depreciation
-52.46
-48.66
-40.58
-15.2
Tax paid
-118.49
-157.98
-195.07
-131.5
Working capital
223.86
463.44
809.15
188.69
Other operating items
Operating
510.53
874.82
1,260.05
423.22
Capital expenditure
-14.11
42.34
138.42
17.75
Free cash flow
496.42
917.16
1,398.47
440.97
Equity raised
5,058.83
4,279.4
3,087.77
2,359.84
Investing
0
0
-77.77
-4.98
Financing
129.63
154.83
80.94
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
28.29
Net in cash
5,684.88
5,351.39
4,489.41
2,824.12
