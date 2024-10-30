iifl-logo-icon 1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd Balance Sheet

41,340.75
(-1.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.8

8.8

8.84

8.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,597.4

3,179.7

2,827.93

2,570.03

Net Worth

3,606.2

3,188.5

2,836.77

2,578.87

Minority Interest

Debt

59.6

36.3

55.74

73.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.5

0

0.84

2.28

Total Liabilities

3,666.3

3,224.8

2,893.35

2,655.04

Fixed Assets

171.7

153.3

182.89

218.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

70.8

72.1

58.76

57.15

Networking Capital

600.8

619.9

645.48

582.33

Inventories

159.1

164.6

98.61

95.41

Inventory Days

12.2

11.44

Sundry Debtors

926.1

937.8

675.13

922.67

Debtor Days

83.58

110.67

Other Current Assets

744.9

743.2

989.84

846.17

Sundry Creditors

-765.6

-732.7

-729.48

-947.53

Creditor Days

90.3

113.66

Other Current Liabilities

-463.7

-493

-388.62

-334.39

Cash

2,823

2,379.5

2,006.22

1,796.86

Total Assets

3,666.3

3,224.8

2,893.35

2,655.04

Honeywell Auto : related Articles

Honeywell Automation’s net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

Honeywell Automation’s net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|11:47 AM

Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

