Honeywell Automation India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.8
8.8
8.84
8.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,597.4
3,179.7
2,827.93
2,570.03
Net Worth
3,606.2
3,188.5
2,836.77
2,578.87
Minority Interest
Debt
59.6
36.3
55.74
73.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0
0.84
2.28
Total Liabilities
3,666.3
3,224.8
2,893.35
2,655.04
Fixed Assets
171.7
153.3
182.89
218.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
70.8
72.1
58.76
57.15
Networking Capital
600.8
619.9
645.48
582.33
Inventories
159.1
164.6
98.61
95.41
Inventory Days
12.2
11.44
Sundry Debtors
926.1
937.8
675.13
922.67
Debtor Days
83.58
110.67
Other Current Assets
744.9
743.2
989.84
846.17
Sundry Creditors
-765.6
-732.7
-729.48
-947.53
Creditor Days
90.3
113.66
Other Current Liabilities
-463.7
-493
-388.62
-334.39
Cash
2,823
2,379.5
2,006.22
1,796.86
Total Assets
3,666.3
3,224.8
2,893.35
2,655.04
