Invest wise with Expert advice

Honeywell Automation Q1 Profit Falls 9% to ₹124.6 Crore

3 Aug 2025 , 07:16 PM

Honeywell Automation India Ltd posted a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company recorded strong revenue growth offset by pressure on profitability.

The company’s net profit declined 8.7% year-on-year to ₹124.6 crore in Q1 FY26. This is compared with ₹136.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.2% to ₹1,183 crore. This is up from ₹960.4 crore in Q1 FY25. This surge is driven by healthy demand across industrial automation and digital solutions segments.

However, despite topline expansion, operating performance was subdued. EBITDA fell 8.4% to ₹141.3 crore from ₹154.2 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 11.9% from 16% last year. This is indicating higher input or project execution costs during the quarter.

On August 1, 2025, Honeywell Automation India shares closed at ₹39,235 which is a 1.20% gain. Honeywell Automation India shares have dipped 4.2% in the last year, gained 2.95% in the last six month, and dipped 26% in the previous year.

