Honeywell Automation India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42,566.1
(1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,948.32

3,042.78

3,290.01

2,689.98

yoy growth (%)

-3.1

-7.51

22.3

11.61

Raw materials

-1,544.98

-1,530.9

-1,642.92

-1,406.78

As % of sales

52.4

50.31

49.93

52.29

Employee costs

-557.54

-524.36

-554.81

-449.74

As % of sales

18.91

17.23

16.86

16.71

Other costs

-412.57

-398.6

-455.93

-469.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.99

13.09

13.85

17.46

Operating profit

433.23

588.92

636.35

363.59

OPM

14.69

19.35

19.34

13.51

Depreciation

-52.46

-48.66

-40.58

-15.2

Interest expense

-5.49

-6.21

-6.87

-0.28

Other income

82.34

83.97

97.65

33.12

Profit before tax

457.62

618.02

686.55

381.23

Taxes

-118.49

-157.98

-195.07

-131.5

Tax rate

-25.89

-25.56

-28.41

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

339.13

460.04

491.48

249.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

339.13

460.04

491.48

249.73

yoy growth (%)

-26.28

-6.39

96.8

47.37

NPM

11.5

15.11

14.93

9.28

