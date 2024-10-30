Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,948.32
3,042.78
3,290.01
2,689.98
yoy growth (%)
-3.1
-7.51
22.3
11.61
Raw materials
-1,544.98
-1,530.9
-1,642.92
-1,406.78
As % of sales
52.4
50.31
49.93
52.29
Employee costs
-557.54
-524.36
-554.81
-449.74
As % of sales
18.91
17.23
16.86
16.71
Other costs
-412.57
-398.6
-455.93
-469.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.99
13.09
13.85
17.46
Operating profit
433.23
588.92
636.35
363.59
OPM
14.69
19.35
19.34
13.51
Depreciation
-52.46
-48.66
-40.58
-15.2
Interest expense
-5.49
-6.21
-6.87
-0.28
Other income
82.34
83.97
97.65
33.12
Profit before tax
457.62
618.02
686.55
381.23
Taxes
-118.49
-157.98
-195.07
-131.5
Tax rate
-25.89
-25.56
-28.41
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
339.13
460.04
491.48
249.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
339.13
460.04
491.48
249.73
yoy growth (%)
-26.28
-6.39
96.8
47.37
NPM
11.5
15.11
14.93
9.28
Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.