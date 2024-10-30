iifl-logo-icon 1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd AGM

40,875.7
(0.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:04:56 AM

Honeywell Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find copies of the newspaper advertisment published in Business Standard (English language) and in Loksatta (Marathi language) on July 11, 2024 Intimation of revision in date of Annual General Meeting and fixation of Book Closure and Record date The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, July 25, 2024 to Monday, August 05, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024) Please find attached Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Honeywell Auto: Related News

Honeywell Automation’s net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

Honeywell Automation's net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|11:47 AM

Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

