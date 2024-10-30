|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find copies of the newspaper advertisment published in Business Standard (English language) and in Loksatta (Marathi language) on July 11, 2024 Intimation of revision in date of Annual General Meeting and fixation of Book Closure and Record date The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, July 25, 2024 to Monday, August 05, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024) Please find attached Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
