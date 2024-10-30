iifl-logo-icon 1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd Board Meeting

Honeywell Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2024 along with the limited report report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202420 Jul 2024
HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report from the Statutory Auditors The Board has at its meeting held today approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report form the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202427 Apr 2024
HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (ii) recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board, has at its meeting held today, recommended final dividend of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only) per equity share, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The Board of Directors had, at its meeting held today, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and also recommended final dividend of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per Equity share, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM Mr. Ashish Gaikwad (DIN: 07585079) resigned as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of May 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202428 Jan 2024
HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Honeywell Auto: Related News

Honeywell Automation's net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

Honeywell Automation's net profit falls ~6% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|11:47 AM

Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

