Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2024 along with the limited report report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 20 Jul 2024

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report from the Statutory Auditors The Board has at its meeting held today approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report form the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (ii) recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board, has at its meeting held today, recommended final dividend of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only) per equity share, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The Board of Directors had, at its meeting held today, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and also recommended final dividend of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per Equity share, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM Mr. Ashish Gaikwad (DIN: 07585079) resigned as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of May 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 28 Jan 2024