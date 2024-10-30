|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|100
|1000
|Final
|The Board, has at its meeting held today, recommended final dividend of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only) per equity share, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.
Honeywell International's Indian subsidiary reported a 7.3% decrease in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,024 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.