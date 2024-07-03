iifl-logo-icon 1
K P R Mill Ltd Share Price

985.05
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

  • Open1,022
  • Day's High1,023.25
  • 52 Wk High1,194
  • Prev. Close1,023.25
  • Day's Low985
  • 52 Wk Low 710
  • Turnover (lac)884.08
  • P/E52.93
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value109.36
  • EPS19.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,670.39
  • Div. Yield0.49
No Records Found

K P R Mill Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1,022

Prev. Close

1,023.25

Turnover(Lac.)

884.08

Day's High

1,023.25

Day's Low

985

52 Week's High

1,194

52 Week's Low

710

Book Value

109.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,670.39

P/E

52.93

EPS

19.35

Divi. Yield

0.49

K P R Mill Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

K P R Mill Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K P R Mill Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.68%

Non-Promoter- 22.93%

Institutions: 22.92%

Non-Institutions: 6.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K P R Mill Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.18

34.18

34.41

34.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,339.89

2,938.78

2,597.77

1,872.13

Net Worth

3,374.07

2,972.96

2,632.18

1,906.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,073.67

2,953.64

2,898.07

2,511.52

yoy growth (%)

37.92

1.91

15.39

13.17

Raw materials

-2,195.52

-1,579.39

-1,708.7

-1,601.96

As % of sales

53.89

53.47

58.95

63.78

Employee costs

-432.89

-384.79

-383.25

-233.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

979.49

584.82

376.67

309.56

Depreciation

-75.65

-97.92

-98.91

-104.97

Tax paid

-248.69

-152.2

-82.06

-84.59

Working capital

344.27

-32.87

306.41

134.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.92

1.91

15.39

13.17

Op profit growth

48.09

40.01

10.36

-3.52

EBIT growth

64.26

46.67

21.18

-4.3

Net profit growth

68.92

46.84

30.95

-5.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,823.88

5,960.18

4,674.78

3,424.41

3,205.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,823.88

5,960.18

4,674.78

3,424.41

3,205.76

Other Operating Income

235.8

225.7

147.7

103.01

146.87

Other Income

67.26

62.32

87.22

38.84

36.46

K P R Mill Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K P R Mill Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

K P Ramasamy

Managing Director

K P D Sigamani

Managing Director

P Nataraj

Executive Director

C R Anandakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Kandaswamy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Ranghanayakei

Whole-time Director

P Selvakumar

Executive Director

E K Sakthivel

Independent Director

R Bhuvaneshwari

Independent Director

M. Alagiriswamy

Independent Director

K.V.Ramananda Rao

Independent Director

R Sridharan

Independent Director

K. Thangavelu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K P R Mill Ltd

Summary

KPR Mill Limited (formerly known as KPR Cotton Mills Pvt., Ltd.) was originally incorporated on March 19, 2003. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India producing Yarn, Cotton Knitted Fabric, Readymade Garments and Wind Power. It has state-of-the-art production facilities in Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, South India. The company acquired KPR Knits, a Proprietorship concern as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2005, to rationalize operations and better leverage capacities.KPR Mill Private Limited and KPR Spinning Mill Private Limited were consolidated into KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited through a merger process, to take effect from April 1, 2005. Consequent to the merger, the companys name was changed from KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited to KPR Mills Limited.The company has commenced the construction of new spinning mill at Arasur in around 44 acres of campus which will have 1,00,800 spindles and 12 windmills of 19.8 MW will meet the power requirements of the mill. The mill will be fully operational by 2007- 2008 and once mill commence the operation the cumulative production capacity increase to 54,000 tons per annum. To provide end-to-end apparel manufacturing service, the company is constructing a new fabric processing facility at SIPCOT, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This facility helps the company to handle all of its processing requirements, including dyeing, bleaching and compacting at o
Company FAQs

What is the K P R Mill Ltd share price today?

The K P R Mill Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹985.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of K P R Mill Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K P R Mill Ltd is ₹33670.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K P R Mill Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K P R Mill Ltd is 52.93 and 9.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K P R Mill Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K P R Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K P R Mill Ltd is ₹710 and ₹1194 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K P R Mill Ltd?

K P R Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.03%, 3 Years at 13.24%, 1 Year at 32.07%, 6 Month at 15.73%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at 2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K P R Mill Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K P R Mill Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.68 %
Institutions - 22.92 %
Public - 6.39 %

