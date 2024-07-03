Summary

KPR Mill Limited (formerly known as KPR Cotton Mills Pvt., Ltd.) was originally incorporated on March 19, 2003. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India producing Yarn, Cotton Knitted Fabric, Readymade Garments and Wind Power. It has state-of-the-art production facilities in Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, South India. The company acquired KPR Knits, a Proprietorship concern as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2005, to rationalize operations and better leverage capacities.KPR Mill Private Limited and KPR Spinning Mill Private Limited were consolidated into KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited through a merger process, to take effect from April 1, 2005. Consequent to the merger, the companys name was changed from KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited to KPR Mills Limited.The company has commenced the construction of new spinning mill at Arasur in around 44 acres of campus which will have 1,00,800 spindles and 12 windmills of 19.8 MW will meet the power requirements of the mill. The mill will be fully operational by 2007- 2008 and once mill commence the operation the cumulative production capacity increase to 54,000 tons per annum. To provide end-to-end apparel manufacturing service, the company is constructing a new fabric processing facility at SIPCOT, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This facility helps the company to handle all of its processing requirements, including dyeing, bleaching and compacting at o

Read More