SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1,022
Prev. Close₹1,023.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹884.08
Day's High₹1,023.25
Day's Low₹985
52 Week's High₹1,194
52 Week's Low₹710
Book Value₹109.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,670.39
P/E52.93
EPS19.35
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.18
34.18
34.41
34.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,339.89
2,938.78
2,597.77
1,872.13
Net Worth
3,374.07
2,972.96
2,632.18
1,906.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,073.67
2,953.64
2,898.07
2,511.52
yoy growth (%)
37.92
1.91
15.39
13.17
Raw materials
-2,195.52
-1,579.39
-1,708.7
-1,601.96
As % of sales
53.89
53.47
58.95
63.78
Employee costs
-432.89
-384.79
-383.25
-233.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
979.49
584.82
376.67
309.56
Depreciation
-75.65
-97.92
-98.91
-104.97
Tax paid
-248.69
-152.2
-82.06
-84.59
Working capital
344.27
-32.87
306.41
134.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.92
1.91
15.39
13.17
Op profit growth
48.09
40.01
10.36
-3.52
EBIT growth
64.26
46.67
21.18
-4.3
Net profit growth
68.92
46.84
30.95
-5.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,823.88
5,960.18
4,674.78
3,424.41
3,205.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,823.88
5,960.18
4,674.78
3,424.41
3,205.76
Other Operating Income
235.8
225.7
147.7
103.01
146.87
Other Income
67.26
62.32
87.22
38.84
36.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
K P Ramasamy
Managing Director
K P D Sigamani
Managing Director
P Nataraj
Executive Director
C R Anandakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Kandaswamy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Ranghanayakei
Whole-time Director
P Selvakumar
Executive Director
E K Sakthivel
Independent Director
R Bhuvaneshwari
Independent Director
M. Alagiriswamy
Independent Director
K.V.Ramananda Rao
Independent Director
R Sridharan
Independent Director
K. Thangavelu
Reports by K P R Mill Ltd
Summary
KPR Mill Limited (formerly known as KPR Cotton Mills Pvt., Ltd.) was originally incorporated on March 19, 2003. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India producing Yarn, Cotton Knitted Fabric, Readymade Garments and Wind Power. It has state-of-the-art production facilities in Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, South India. The company acquired KPR Knits, a Proprietorship concern as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2005, to rationalize operations and better leverage capacities.KPR Mill Private Limited and KPR Spinning Mill Private Limited were consolidated into KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited through a merger process, to take effect from April 1, 2005. Consequent to the merger, the companys name was changed from KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited to KPR Mills Limited.The company has commenced the construction of new spinning mill at Arasur in around 44 acres of campus which will have 1,00,800 spindles and 12 windmills of 19.8 MW will meet the power requirements of the mill. The mill will be fully operational by 2007- 2008 and once mill commence the operation the cumulative production capacity increase to 54,000 tons per annum. To provide end-to-end apparel manufacturing service, the company is constructing a new fabric processing facility at SIPCOT, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This facility helps the company to handle all of its processing requirements, including dyeing, bleaching and compacting at o
The K P R Mill Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹985.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K P R Mill Ltd is ₹33670.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K P R Mill Ltd is 52.93 and 9.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K P R Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K P R Mill Ltd is ₹710 and ₹1194 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K P R Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.03%, 3 Years at 13.24%, 1 Year at 32.07%, 6 Month at 15.73%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at 2.41%.
