Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - 05.02.2024 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved. 2. Declared 250% Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re.1/-each) and as mentioned in our letter dt: 01.02.2024 Record Date for the same is 13.02.2024.