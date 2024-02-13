|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|-
|2.5
|250
|Final
|1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been approved. 2. Recommended 250% Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50/- per equity share of Re.1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|2.5
|250
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - 05.02.2024 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved. 2. Declared 250% Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re.1/-each) and as mentioned in our letter dt: 01.02.2024 Record Date for the same is 13.02.2024.
