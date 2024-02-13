iifl-logo-icon 1
K P R Mill Ltd Dividend

971
(1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

K P R Mill Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 May 202415 Jul 2024-2.5250Final
1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been approved. 2. Recommended 250% Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50/- per equity share of Re.1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
Dividend5 Feb 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 20242.5250Interim
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - 05.02.2024 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved. 2. Declared 250% Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re.1/-each) and as mentioned in our letter dt: 01.02.2024 Record Date for the same is 13.02.2024.

