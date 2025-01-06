K P R Mill Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
979.49
584.82
376.67
309.56
Depreciation
-75.65
-97.92
-98.91
-104.97
Tax paid
-248.69
-152.2
-82.06
-84.59
Working capital
344.27
-32.87
306.41
134.97
Other operating items
Operating
999.42
301.82
502.11
254.97
Capital expenditure
120.06
27.45
192.52
51.3
Free cash flow
1,119.48
329.27
694.63
306.27
Equity raised
3,739.1
2,935.78
2,498.89
2,161.45
Investing
432.57
330.61
-0.56
2.23
Financing
100.55
-154.48
125.55
-144.59
Dividends paid
0
25.8
25.8
5.54
Net in cash
5,391.7
3,466.98
3,344.31
2,330.91
