K P R Mill Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,003.65
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

K P R Mill Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

979.49

584.82

376.67

309.56

Depreciation

-75.65

-97.92

-98.91

-104.97

Tax paid

-248.69

-152.2

-82.06

-84.59

Working capital

344.27

-32.87

306.41

134.97

Other operating items

Operating

999.42

301.82

502.11

254.97

Capital expenditure

120.06

27.45

192.52

51.3

Free cash flow

1,119.48

329.27

694.63

306.27

Equity raised

3,739.1

2,935.78

2,498.89

2,161.45

Investing

432.57

330.61

-0.56

2.23

Financing

100.55

-154.48

125.55

-144.59

Dividends paid

0

25.8

25.8

5.54

Net in cash

5,391.7

3,466.98

3,344.31

2,330.91

