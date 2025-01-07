iifl-logo-icon 1
K P R Mill Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,016.35
(1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR K P R Mill Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,073.67

2,953.64

2,898.07

2,511.52

yoy growth (%)

37.92

1.91

15.39

13.17

Raw materials

-2,195.52

-1,579.39

-1,708.7

-1,601.96

As % of sales

53.89

53.47

58.95

63.78

Employee costs

-432.89

-384.79

-383.25

-233.05

As % of sales

10.62

13.02

13.22

9.27

Other costs

-461.36

-325.07

-331.59

-246.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.32

11

11.44

9.81

Operating profit

983.9

664.39

474.53

429.95

OPM

24.15

22.49

16.37

17.11

Depreciation

-75.65

-97.92

-98.91

-104.97

Interest expense

-13.39

-19.61

-35.41

-30.49

Other income

84.63

37.96

36.46

15.07

Profit before tax

979.49

584.82

376.67

309.56

Taxes

-248.69

-152.2

-82.06

-84.59

Tax rate

-25.38

-26.02

-21.78

-27.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

730.8

432.62

294.61

224.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

730.8

432.62

294.61

224.97

yoy growth (%)

68.92

46.84

30.95

-5.64

NPM

17.93

14.64

10.16

8.95

