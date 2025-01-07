Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,073.67
2,953.64
2,898.07
2,511.52
yoy growth (%)
37.92
1.91
15.39
13.17
Raw materials
-2,195.52
-1,579.39
-1,708.7
-1,601.96
As % of sales
53.89
53.47
58.95
63.78
Employee costs
-432.89
-384.79
-383.25
-233.05
As % of sales
10.62
13.02
13.22
9.27
Other costs
-461.36
-325.07
-331.59
-246.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.32
11
11.44
9.81
Operating profit
983.9
664.39
474.53
429.95
OPM
24.15
22.49
16.37
17.11
Depreciation
-75.65
-97.92
-98.91
-104.97
Interest expense
-13.39
-19.61
-35.41
-30.49
Other income
84.63
37.96
36.46
15.07
Profit before tax
979.49
584.82
376.67
309.56
Taxes
-248.69
-152.2
-82.06
-84.59
Tax rate
-25.38
-26.02
-21.78
-27.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
730.8
432.62
294.61
224.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
730.8
432.62
294.61
224.97
yoy growth (%)
68.92
46.84
30.95
-5.64
NPM
17.93
14.64
10.16
8.95
