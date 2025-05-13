KPR Mill Q4 Revenue Rises 4% YoY to ₹1,769 Crore

KPR Mill Ltd. released the March 2025 quarter results on Friday, May 9. The quarter recorded revenues at ₹1,769 crore, up 4% from the similar quarter last year at ₹1,699 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹333.1 crore, down 0.7% year-on-year.

EBITDA margin narrowed by close to 100 basis points, at 18.83% compared with 19.77% in the year-earlier quarter, indicating cost pressure or product mix shifts. The firm reported a net profit of ₹204 crore, down 4% from ₹213 crore in Q4 of the last financial year.

India signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom earlier this week. This trade agreement has created a big opportunity for Indian exporters of textiles. With the new FTA, Indian textile and apparel goods will now attract zero import taxes in the UK, against the previous tariff of up to 12%.

The duty-free entry provides India with a competitive advantage over nations such as Bangladesh, which do not yet have an FTA with the UK. This is likely to increase India’s textile exports and aid businesses such as KPR Mill in the near to medium term. The market seems to be factoring in the long-term benefits that this shift in policy would have for Indian textile exporters, particularly integrated players with a dominant global presence.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com