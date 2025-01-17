Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.71
5.21
10.85
7.37
Op profit growth
46.91
33.38
8.12
2.12
EBIT growth
61.39
38.43
15.95
1.86
Net profit growth
63.38
36.78
29.71
1.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.27
23.51
18.55
19.01
EBIT margin
24.15
20.45
15.54
14.86
Net profit margin
17.45
14.6
11.23
9.6
RoCE
31.1
24.89
20.77
20.27
RoNW
7.6
6.11
5.48
5.08
RoA
5.61
4.44
3.75
3.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.46
74.87
54.73
39.29
Dividend per share
0.15
4.5
4.5
0.75
Cash EPS
20.36
53.56
34.81
20.37
Book value per share
92.62
341.54
271.16
212.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.47
2.84
1.23
3.22
P/CEPS
30.59
3.97
1.94
6.22
P/B
6.72
0.62
0.24
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
17.22
9.1
4.5
8.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5
8.25
1.9
Tax payout
-26.25
-25.2
-20.13
-27.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.32
37.77
45.11
45.88
Inventory days
83.33
84.27
73.82
70.8
Creditor days
-19.32
-16.28
-25.86
-31.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-50.01
-21.97
-10.49
-8.71
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.24
0.33
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
0.86
0.69
1.01
1.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.69
-55.64
-59.27
-60.87
Employee costs
-9.23
-11.16
-11.76
-9.92
Other costs
-9.79
-9.67
-10.41
-10.18
