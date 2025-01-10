K P R Mill Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.18
34.18
34.41
34.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,339.89
2,938.78
2,597.77
1,872.13
Net Worth
3,374.07
2,972.96
2,632.18
1,906.54
Minority Interest
Debt
286.51
497.99
417.85
317.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63.14
58.17
43.68
42.94
Total Liabilities
3,723.72
3,529.12
3,093.71
2,266.78
Fixed Assets
1,069.83
971.46
850.04
815.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
760.77
884.47
853.15
420.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,730.4
1,630.43
1,290.12
978.13
Inventories
1,167.14
1,232.47
851.9
690.85
Inventory Days
76.33
85.37
Sundry Debtors
523.91
492.09
392.63
260.81
Debtor Days
35.17
32.22
Other Current Assets
234.16
251.04
310.78
245.12
Sundry Creditors
-78.21
-199.3
-114.91
-91.78
Creditor Days
10.29
11.34
Other Current Liabilities
-116.6
-145.87
-150.28
-126.87
Cash
162.72
42.76
100.4
52.9
Total Assets
3,723.72
3,529.12
3,093.71
2,266.78
