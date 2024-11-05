iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K P R Mill Ltd Board Meeting

960.7
(2.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

K P R Mill Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our Notice under reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 05th November, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Half-year ended 30th September, 2024. 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated In this connection, we are sending herewith the Certified True Copies of the aforesaid Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. It is hereby declared that the said Report is not a modified Report. Please note that the Cash Flow Statements are also furnished as per SEBI (LODR). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Further to our Notice under reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024: 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated In this connection, we are sending herewith the Certified True Copies of the aforesaid Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. It is hereby declared that the said Report is not a modified Report. key highlight of the financial is also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202420 Apr 2024
K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2024 and 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 to the Shareholders of the Company. 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been approved. 2. Recommended 250% Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50/-per equity share of Re.1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. we are sending herewith the Certified True copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, both Standalone and Consolidated along with the Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of new Independent Directors for the Company
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 and 2. Declaration of an Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 to the Shareholders of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - 05.02.2024 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved. 2. Declared 250% Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re.1/- each) and as mentioned in our letter dt: 01.02.2024 Record Date for the same is 13.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)

K P R Mill Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR K P R Mill Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.