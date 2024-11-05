Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our Notice under reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 05th November, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Half-year ended 30th September, 2024. 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated In this connection, we are sending herewith the Certified True Copies of the aforesaid Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. It is hereby declared that the said Report is not a modified Report. Please note that the Cash Flow Statements are also furnished as per SEBI (LODR). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Further to our Notice under reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024: 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated In this connection, we are sending herewith the Certified True Copies of the aforesaid Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. It is hereby declared that the said Report is not a modified Report. key highlight of the financial is also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 20 Apr 2024

K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2024 and 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 to the Shareholders of the Company. 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been approved. 2. Recommended 250% Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (Rs.2.50/-per equity share of Re.1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. we are sending herewith the Certified True copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, both Standalone and Consolidated along with the Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

K.P.R. Mill Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of new Independent Directors for the Company

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024