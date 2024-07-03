K P R Mill Ltd Summary

KPR Mill Limited (formerly known as KPR Cotton Mills Pvt., Ltd.) was originally incorporated on March 19, 2003. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India producing Yarn, Cotton Knitted Fabric, Readymade Garments and Wind Power. It has state-of-the-art production facilities in Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, South India. The company acquired KPR Knits, a Proprietorship concern as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2005, to rationalize operations and better leverage capacities.KPR Mill Private Limited and KPR Spinning Mill Private Limited were consolidated into KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited through a merger process, to take effect from April 1, 2005. Consequent to the merger, the companys name was changed from KPR Cotton Mills Private Limited to KPR Mills Limited.The company has commenced the construction of new spinning mill at Arasur in around 44 acres of campus which will have 1,00,800 spindles and 12 windmills of 19.8 MW will meet the power requirements of the mill. The mill will be fully operational by 2007- 2008 and once mill commence the operation the cumulative production capacity increase to 54,000 tons per annum. To provide end-to-end apparel manufacturing service, the company is constructing a new fabric processing facility at SIPCOT, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This facility helps the company to handle all of its processing requirements, including dyeing, bleaching and compacting at one place. The processing capacity of this unit will be 23 metric tons of fabric per day. The processing unit will be equipped with soft flow machines to enable dyeing of yarns. Azo free dyes will be used to create dyed yarn of various colours. Additionally, the unit will also have a water treatment plant to enable recycling of water The mill will be fully operational by 2007- 2008. The company has setting-up a high tech garment unit at Arasur by installing 1440 sewing machine and setting up a design studio. Along with the garment production unit, hostel accommodation for workers is simultaneously being set up. This unit will enable in timely and bulk processing of orders from international companies. The Unit will be fully operational by 2007-2008. During November 2016, after obtaining the consent of the Members of the Company by Postal Ballot and complying with the applicable provisions of the Act & Regulations, the Equity Share of the Company of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each has been split into two shares of Face Value of Rs. 5/- each. The new subdivided shares have been credited to the concerned shareholders Demat accounts. The new ISIN of the Company at Depositories is INE930H01023.The Board of Directors of the Company announced a Buyback of 14,70,000 fully paid-up equity shares (1.95% of the pre Buyback equity share capital) of the face value of Rs. 5/- each from all the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis, through the Tender Route process at a price of Rs. 660 per Equity Share payable in cash. The total consideration amounted to Rs. 97.02 Crores representing 9.95% of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, as per the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016. After complying with the applicable laws, the Company bought back 14,70,000 Equity Shares. The funds in respect of accepted Equity Shares have been paid out. Buyback was completed on February 13, 2017. The Promoters who have participated in the Buyback offer re-organised their stake to the permitted levels subsequently as per their undertaking to SEBI. The present Paid up Capital Post Buyback is Rs. 36.95 Crores.The Board of Directors of the Company announced a Buyback of 13,35,000 fully paid-up equity shares (1.81% of the pre Buyback equity share capital) of the face value of Rs 5/- each from all the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis, through the Tender Route process at a price of Rs 810 per Equity Share payable in cash. The total consideration amounted to Rs 108.14 Crores representing 9.81% of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, as per the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31,2017. After complying with the applicable laws, the Company bought back 13,35,000 Equity Shares. The funds in respect of accepted Equity Shares have been paid out. Buyback was completed on 13th April 2018. The Promoters who have participated in the Buyback offer re-organized their stake to the permitted levels subsequently as per their undertaking to SEBI. The present Paid up Capital Post Buyback is Rs 36.28 Crores.In the FY 2018-19, the sugarcane crushing commenced in October 2018 and produced 90,844 MT of sugar as against 88,136 MT of last year. Out of 1,076 Lakh units of power generated 781 Lakh units were sold and 295 lakh units captively consumed.In the FY 2019-20, the sugarcane crushing commenced in November 2019 and produced 65,390 MT of sugar. Out of 938.80 Lakh units of power generated 672.88 Lakh units were sold and 265.92 lakh units were captively consumed. During the year, it exported 25,588 MT of Sugar. It commissioned a State of the Art Ethanol plant with 90KLPD capacity in January 2020. After obtaining the consent for operation from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board commercial production was commenced in February 2020. During the year 2020, 4007 KL of Ethanol was produced, using Sugar Syrup and Molasses of which, 2106 KL was sold to oil marketing Companies. On 12th April 2019, a Private Limited Company under the name KPR Mill Pte. Ltd. was incorporated at Singapore, for marketing the Products manufactured at India and Ethiopia.In the FY 2020-21, the sugarcane crushing commenced in November 2020 and produced 85,423.10 MT of sugar. Out of 1,1028.79 Lakh units of power generated 600.13 Lakh units were sold and 428.66 lakh units captively consumed. It exported 21,279 MT of Sugar. During the year 2021, 23,373 KL of Ethanol was produced, using Sugar Syrup and Molasses. 23,600 KL was sold to oil marketing companies. In order to increase the manufacturing capacities in Garment and Sugar cum Ethanol segments, a separate wholly owned Subsidiary, KPR Sugar and ApparelsLimited (KPRSAL) was promoted holding its entire equity stake with the Company.In FY 2021-22, Company commissioned new 42 million Garments production capacity at Chengapally, Tirupur Dist., Tamil Nadu on 21st November 2021. Besides the expansion plans in Garment and Sugar, modernisation was implemented in some of the units. The expansion of sugar, cogeneration and ethanol production capacity with 10,000 TCD, 50 MW and 230 KLPD at Chowdapur, Karnataka was completed. The sugarcane crushing commenced in Oct21, produced 23,893.50 MT of Sugar. The Co-gen plant produced 1,249 lakhs units of power. Out of the above, 646.75 lakhs units were sold and 601.92 lakh units captively consumed. The enhanced capacity of Ethanol plant (130KLPD) started accelerating the revenue. During year 2022, 33,863 KL of Ethanol was produced, using Sugar Syrup and Molasses and the entire production was sold to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The new Sugar, Cogen and Ethanol Factory at SF. No. 144/2, Chinamageri Village, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) District, Karnataka was commissioned with a capacity of 10,000 TCD Sugar, 50 MW Cogen Power and 230 KLPD Ethanol.During the year 2022-23, the Company installed 10 MW rooftop Solar Power plant. The sugarcane crushing for Sugar season commenced in November 2022. The production in the new 42 million Garments capacity at Chengapally, Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu was commissioned.