K P R Mill Ltd AGM

K P R Mill Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Jul 20244 Jun 2024
AGM 22/07/2024 Copy of the Newspaper Advertisement containing Notice to Shareholders on 21st AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 2.30 P.M (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) published in Business line and Malaimalar on 13th June, 2024 for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) The Summary of proceedings of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 02.30 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at the deemed venue at the registered office of the Company is filed herewith pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024) This is to inform you that the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company was held on Monday, the 22nd July, 2024 at 02.30 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 02.05.2024. All the items of business mentioned in the 21st Annual General Meeting notice of the Company have been transacted therein. All the Resolutions indicated in the notice were also passed with requisite majority. The Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report are enclosed for your kind reference and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

K P R Mill Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

