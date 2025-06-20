iifl-logo
Siemens Energy India Ltd Share Price

2,763.9
(1.06%)
Jun 20, 2025|01:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,635
  • Day's High2,869
  • 52 Wk High2,982
  • Prev. Close2,735
  • Day's Low2,610
  • 52 Wk Low 2,698
  • Turnover (lac)49,293.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98,428.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Siemens Energy India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

2,635

Prev. Close

2,735

Turnover(Lac.)

49,293.63

Day's High

2,869

Day's Low

2,610

52 Week's High

2,982

52 Week's Low

2,698

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98,428.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Siemens Energy India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Siemens Energy India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siemens Energy India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jun, 2025|02:09 PM
Jun-2025Apr-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 15.34%

Institutions: 15.33%

Non-Institutions: 9.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siemens Energy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Siemens Energy India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

330.05

16.283,19,747.575,778.142.5343,903.65166.69

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

286.45

17.342,66,276.294,336.173.1410,982.5599.15

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

536.5

17.762,06,847.642,358.65012,201.02107.4

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

934

205.331,51,591.058306,46366.77

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

384.55

39.641,22,876.78409.110.655,964.8857.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siemens Energy India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Birla Aurora Level 21 Plot,

No 1080 Dr Annie Besant Road,

Maharashtra - 400030

Tel: 91-22-62517000

Website: http://www.siemens-energy-india.com

Email: contact@siemens-energy-india.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Siemens Energy India Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Siemens Energy India Ltd share price today?

The Siemens Energy India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2763.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens Energy India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siemens Energy India Ltd is ₹98428.15 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siemens Energy India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siemens Energy India Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siemens Energy India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siemens Energy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siemens Energy India Ltd is ₹2698 and ₹2982 as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siemens Energy India Ltd?

Siemens Energy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siemens Energy India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siemens Energy India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

