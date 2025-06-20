Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹2,635
Prev. Close₹2,735
Turnover(Lac.)₹49,293.63
Day's High₹2,869
Day's Low₹2,610
52 Week's High₹2,982
52 Week's Low₹2,698
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98,428.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
330.05
|16.28
|3,19,747.57
|5,778.14
|2.53
|43,903.65
|166.69
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
286.45
|17.34
|2,66,276.29
|4,336.17
|3.14
|10,982.55
|99.15
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
536.5
|17.76
|2,06,847.64
|2,358.65
|0
|12,201.02
|107.4
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
934
|205.33
|1,51,591.05
|83
|0
|6,463
|66.77
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
384.55
|39.64
|1,22,876.78
|409.11
|0.65
|5,964.88
|57.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Birla Aurora Level 21 Plot,
No 1080 Dr Annie Besant Road,
Maharashtra - 400030
Tel: 91-22-62517000
Website: http://www.siemens-energy-india.com
Email: contact@siemens-energy-india.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Reports by Siemens Energy India Ltd
