Siemens Energy India’s Q4 FY2025 Profit Rises 31% as Revenue Grows 27%

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) reported strong quarterly performance on Monday, November 24, posting a 27 percent rise in revenue to ₹2,646 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2025. The company also recorded a 31% increase in profit after tax, which stood at ₹360 crore.

The order backlog reached ₹16,205 crore as of September 2025, reflecting a 47 percent jump compared to the same period last year. The company said the surge was driven by orders that were initially expected in Q4 but were booked earlier in Q3 FY2025. New orders for the fourth quarter remained steady at ₹2,351 crore, showing stability in demand across key business segments.

SEIL highlighted that project business formed a larger share of the revenue mix this quarter, which had a moderate impact on profit margins.

Despite this, the company reported a healthy margin of 16.9%, supported by strong execution and operational discipline.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the financial year ending September 30, 2025.

The dividend will be paid from Wednesday, February 18, 2026, subject to approval at the upcoming second Annual General Meeting.

Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens Energy India, said the company delivered another solid quarter backed by a healthy order pipeline and consistent operational improvements. He noted that the performance showcases customer confidence in SEIL as a partner in the country’s energy transition efforts and aligns with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

