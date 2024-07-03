Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹4,100.05
Prev. Close₹4,130.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,198.65
Day's High₹4,100.05
Day's Low₹3,878.1
52 Week's High₹4,880.95
52 Week's Low₹2,476
Book Value₹562.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42,757.46
P/E114.11
EPS36.12
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,911.72
5,516.66
4,206.38
3,453.8
Net Worth
5,922.71
5,527.65
4,217.37
3,464.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,523.6
2,496.38
yoy growth (%)
1.09
Raw materials
-831.55
-872.79
As % of sales
32.95
34.96
Employee costs
-197.9
-186.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
470.28
349.06
Depreciation
-184.55
-176.06
Tax paid
-698.45
-133.07
Working capital
-18.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.09
Op profit growth
44
EBIT growth
28.64
Net profit growth
-220.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,281
5,684.66
3,953.59
2,650.5
2,606.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,281
5,684.66
3,953.59
2,650.5
2,606.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59
90.44
131.44
159.35
183.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vivek kumar Jain
Independent Director
Chandra Prakash Jain
Independent Director
Shanti Prasad Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN
Independent Director
Shailendra Swarup
Independent Director
Om Prakash Lohia
Independent Director
Vanita Bhargava
Whole-time Director
Sanath Kumar Muppirala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavin Vipin Desai
Whole-time Director
Niraj Kishore Agnihotri
Deputy Managing Director
Bir Kapoor
Whole-time Director
Shesh Narayan Pandey
Reports by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (earlier known as Inox Fluorochemicals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th December 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GFL Limited for vesting of demerged Chemical Business Undertaking of GFL Limited into the Company, as a going concern. The Companys Holding Company is the Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, a Group having exposure to diverse sectors like Chemicals Business comprising of the chemicals, refrigerants, fluoropolymers and fluorospeciality chemicals product families and renewable energy. It has emerged as one of the top five global players in the fluoropolymers market with exports to Europe, Americas, Japan and Asia. As per Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as GFL Limited (the Demerged Company) and Inox Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (the Company or the Resulting Company), the Chemical Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company demerged into the Company, which the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, approved on 4th July, 2019. The said NCLT Order was filed by both Companies with Registrar of Companies on 16th July, 2019 making the Scheme operative from that date. Accordingly, the said Chemical Business, stand transferred and vested into the Company being the Appointed Date i.e., 1st April, 2019. As a result of this Scheme, the name of the Company changed from lnox Fluorochemicals Limited to Gujarat Fluorochemic
The Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3892.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is ₹42757.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is 114.11 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is ₹2476 and ₹4880.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.51%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 6.13%, 6 Month at 28.03%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at 1.89%.
