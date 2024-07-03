Summary

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (earlier known as Inox Fluorochemicals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th December 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GFL Limited for vesting of demerged Chemical Business Undertaking of GFL Limited into the Company, as a going concern. The Companys Holding Company is the Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, a Group having exposure to diverse sectors like Chemicals Business comprising of the chemicals, refrigerants, fluoropolymers and fluorospeciality chemicals product families and renewable energy. It has emerged as one of the top five global players in the fluoropolymers market with exports to Europe, Americas, Japan and Asia. As per Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as GFL Limited (the Demerged Company) and Inox Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (the Company or the Resulting Company), the Chemical Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company demerged into the Company, which the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, approved on 4th July, 2019. The said NCLT Order was filed by both Companies with Registrar of Companies on 16th July, 2019 making the Scheme operative from that date. Accordingly, the said Chemical Business, stand transferred and vested into the Company being the Appointed Date i.e., 1st April, 2019. As a result of this Scheme, the name of the Company changed from lnox Fluorochemicals Limited to Gujarat Fluorochemic

