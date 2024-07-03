iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Share Price

3,892.35
(-5.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,100.05
  • Day's High4,100.05
  • 52 Wk High4,880.95
  • Prev. Close4,130.55
  • Day's Low3,878.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,476
  • Turnover (lac)3,198.65
  • P/E114.11
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value562.38
  • EPS36.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42,757.46
  • Div. Yield0.07
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4,100.05

Prev. Close

4,130.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,198.65

Day's High

4,100.05

Day's Low

3,878.1

52 Week's High

4,880.95

52 Week's Low

2,476

Book Value

562.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42,757.46

P/E

114.11

EPS

36.12

Divi. Yield

0.07

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.57%

Non-Promoter- 14.46%

Institutions: 14.46%

Non-Institutions: 22.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,911.72

5,516.66

4,206.38

3,453.8

Net Worth

5,922.71

5,527.65

4,217.37

3,464.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,523.6

2,496.38

yoy growth (%)

1.09

Raw materials

-831.55

-872.79

As % of sales

32.95

34.96

Employee costs

-197.9

-186.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

470.28

349.06

Depreciation

-184.55

-176.06

Tax paid

-698.45

-133.07

Working capital

-18.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.09

Op profit growth

44

EBIT growth

28.64

Net profit growth

-220.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,281

5,684.66

3,953.59

2,650.5

2,606.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,281

5,684.66

3,953.59

2,650.5

2,606.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59

90.44

131.44

159.35

183.79

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vivek kumar Jain

Independent Director

Chandra Prakash Jain

Independent Director

Shanti Prasad Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN

Independent Director

Shailendra Swarup

Independent Director

Om Prakash Lohia

Independent Director

Vanita Bhargava

Whole-time Director

Sanath Kumar Muppirala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavin Vipin Desai

Whole-time Director

Niraj Kishore Agnihotri

Deputy Managing Director

Bir Kapoor

Whole-time Director

Shesh Narayan Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (earlier known as Inox Fluorochemicals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th December 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GFL Limited for vesting of demerged Chemical Business Undertaking of GFL Limited into the Company, as a going concern. The Companys Holding Company is the Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, a Group having exposure to diverse sectors like Chemicals Business comprising of the chemicals, refrigerants, fluoropolymers and fluorospeciality chemicals product families and renewable energy. It has emerged as one of the top five global players in the fluoropolymers market with exports to Europe, Americas, Japan and Asia. As per Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as GFL Limited (the Demerged Company) and Inox Fluorochemicals Limited, now known as Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (the Company or the Resulting Company), the Chemical Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company demerged into the Company, which the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, approved on 4th July, 2019. The said NCLT Order was filed by both Companies with Registrar of Companies on 16th July, 2019 making the Scheme operative from that date. Accordingly, the said Chemical Business, stand transferred and vested into the Company being the Appointed Date i.e., 1st April, 2019. As a result of this Scheme, the name of the Company changed from lnox Fluorochemicals Limited to Gujarat Fluorochemic
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3892.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is ₹42757.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is 114.11 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is ₹2476 and ₹4880.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd?

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.51%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 6.13%, 6 Month at 28.03%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at 1.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.58 %
Institutions - 14.46 %
Public - 22.96 %

