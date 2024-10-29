iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th December, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th October 2024 Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended on 31st March,2024 and Declaration of Final Dividend, if any Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 50 (1) of SEBI Listing Regulations Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

