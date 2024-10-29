Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th December, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th October 2024 Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended on 31st March,2024 and Declaration of Final Dividend, if any Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024