Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,188
1,176
1,133
991.74
947
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,188
1,176
1,133
991.74
947
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9
9
18
13.18
13
Total Income
1,197
1,185
1,151
1,004.92
960
Total Expenditure
893
914
895
785.53
783
PBIDT
304
271
256
219.39
177
Interest
42
37
34
37.23
34
PBDT
262
234
222
182.16
143
Depreciation
90
85
81
71.89
68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
47
36
27
19.9
17
Deferred Tax
4
5
13
10.28
5
Reported Profit After Tax
121
108
101
80.09
53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
121
108
101
80.09
53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
121
108
101
80.09
53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.99
9.81
9.19
7.29
4.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11
11
11
10.99
11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.58
23.04
22.59
22.12
18.69
PBDTM(%)
22.05
19.89
19.59
18.36
15.1
PATM(%)
10.18
9.18
8.91
8.07
5.59
