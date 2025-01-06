Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
470.28
349.06
Depreciation
-184.55
-176.06
Tax paid
-698.45
-133.07
Working capital
-18.93
Other operating items
Operating
-431.66
Capital expenditure
118.43
Free cash flow
-313.23
Equity raised
7,363.41
Investing
-170.64
Financing
2,285.85
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
9,165.38
