|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,523.6
2,496.38
yoy growth (%)
1.09
Raw materials
-831.55
-872.79
As % of sales
32.95
34.96
Employee costs
-197.9
-186.6
As % of sales
7.84
7.47
Other costs
-910.59
-1,031.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.08
41.32
Operating profit
583.54
405.23
OPM
23.12
16.23
Depreciation
-184.55
-176.06
Interest expense
-109.18
-101.37
Other income
180.48
221.27
Profit before tax
470.28
349.06
Taxes
-698.45
-133.07
Tax rate
-148.51
-38.12
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-228.17
215.98
Exceptional items
0
-26.04
Net profit
-228.17
189.94
yoy growth (%)
-220.12
NPM
-9.04
7.6
