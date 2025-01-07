iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,946.15
(1.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,523.6

2,496.38

yoy growth (%)

1.09

Raw materials

-831.55

-872.79

As % of sales

32.95

34.96

Employee costs

-197.9

-186.6

As % of sales

7.84

7.47

Other costs

-910.59

-1,031.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.08

41.32

Operating profit

583.54

405.23

OPM

23.12

16.23

Depreciation

-184.55

-176.06

Interest expense

-109.18

-101.37

Other income

180.48

221.27

Profit before tax

470.28

349.06

Taxes

-698.45

-133.07

Tax rate

-148.51

-38.12

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-228.17

215.98

Exceptional items

0

-26.04

Net profit

-228.17

189.94

yoy growth (%)

-220.12

NPM

-9.04

7.6

