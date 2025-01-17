Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.69
-53.99
47.12
Op profit growth
35.72
-65.15
71.5
EBIT growth
28.51
-55.65
83.71
Net profit growth
-211.39
-84.95
414.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.48
16.84
22.24
19.08
EBIT margin
22.44
17.76
18.42
14.75
Net profit margin
-8.25
7.53
23.03
6.58
RoCE
11.07
9.35
16.52
RoNW
-1.51
1.35
7.88
RoA
-1.01
0.99
5.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-20.17
17.23
340.3
21.85
Dividend per share
0
0
0
3.5
Cash EPS
-38.3
0.35
88.46
-4.16
Book value per share
317.96
338.24
319.54
433.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
-28.52
16.83
P/CEPS
-15.01
813.72
P/B
1.8
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
9.88
7.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-145.92
-39.86
66.1
-13.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.81
79.73
81.1
Inventory days
115.45
101.87
63.01
Creditor days
-73.91
-60.4
-53.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.28
-4.41
-4.66
-2.03
Net debt / equity
0.44
0.45
0.26
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
2.61
3.87
0.73
2.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.28
-32.65
-30.22
-20.75
Employee costs
-8.22
-7.86
-6.91
-9
Other costs
-37
-42.64
-40.61
-51.16
