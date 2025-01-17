iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Key Ratios

3,772.1
(-1.57%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.69

-53.99

47.12

Op profit growth

35.72

-65.15

71.5

EBIT growth

28.51

-55.65

83.71

Net profit growth

-211.39

-84.95

414.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.48

16.84

22.24

19.08

EBIT margin

22.44

17.76

18.42

14.75

Net profit margin

-8.25

7.53

23.03

6.58

RoCE

11.07

9.35

16.52

RoNW

-1.51

1.35

7.88

RoA

-1.01

0.99

5.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-20.17

17.23

340.3

21.85

Dividend per share

0

0

0

3.5

Cash EPS

-38.3

0.35

88.46

-4.16

Book value per share

317.96

338.24

319.54

433.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

-28.52

16.83

P/CEPS

-15.01

813.72

P/B

1.8

0.85

EV/EBIDTA

9.88

7.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-145.92

-39.86

66.1

-13.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.81

79.73

81.1

Inventory days

115.45

101.87

63.01

Creditor days

-73.91

-60.4

-53.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.28

-4.41

-4.66

-2.03

Net debt / equity

0.44

0.45

0.26

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

2.61

3.87

0.73

2.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.28

-32.65

-30.22

-20.75

Employee costs

-8.22

-7.86

-6.91

-9

Other costs

-37

-42.64

-40.61

-51.16

