<dhhead>Independent Auditors Report</dhhead>

To the members of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Commission of 572.23 Lakhs to a non-executive director requires approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report, for example, Board’s Report, including Annexures to Board’s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance etc., but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Board’s Report, including Annexures to Board’s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, and Corporate Governance etc. is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board’s Report, including Annexures to Board’s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, and Corporate Governance etc., if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes

maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the a00regate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated

in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including (Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure II. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in

our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 52(g) to the standalone financial statements);

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 17.2 to the standalone

financial statements

a) The final dividend paid during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For PATANKAR & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No. 107628W

SANDESH S MALANI Partner Place: Pune Membership No. 110051 Date: 6th May, 2024 UDIN: 24110051BKCUJY6452

ANNEXURE I to Independent auditors report to the members of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 - referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

In term of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), on the basis of information and explanation given to us and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and such checks as we considered appropriate, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state as under:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has also maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. The periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company, except as under :

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of the Company Buildings and leasehold land located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh 1,522.42 GFL Limited No Since 1st April, 2019 This property is transferred and vested with the Company on demerger as per the Scheme of Arrangement and is in the process of being registered in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage

and procedures of the verification were appropriate. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the a00regate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in a00regate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted unsecured loans, to companies and other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, stood guarantee or provided securities as under :

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Securities Loans A00regate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries) 2,343.96 - 4,800.00 - Others 1,10,489.13 IDTH=12% VALIGN=MIDDLE > - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries) 4,001.23 - 6,452.78(*) - Others 1,46,949.14 10,362.62 2,725.00

(*) includes foreign currency amounts restated at applicable exchange rate as at balance sheet date.

The Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured, to any entity.

(b) The investments made, guarantees or securities provided, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest, except for loan of 2,725.00 Lakhs given to a party on which no interest income is accounted during the current year and previous year.

(c) The Company has granted a loan to wholly owned subsidiary where the repayment schedule of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. Further, the Company has granted certain loans to a wholly owned subsidiary and other party, which are repayable on demand (refer sub-clause (f) below). During the year, the Company has not demanded any repayment of principal and payment of interest. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company in such cases, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) I n respect of loans granted which are payable on demand, since the Company has not demanded any repayment of principal and payment of interest during the year, there are no amounts overdue for more than 90 days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The Company has granted loans repayable on demand and the details are as under :

Particulars All Parties A00regate amount of loans granted to Promoters & related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act Promoters Related parties A00regate amount of loans - Repayable on demand - in Lakhs 3,747.78 - 1,022.78 (*) Percentage thereof to the total loans granted 40.84% - 11.14%

(*) includes foreign currency amounts restated at applicable exchange rate as at balance sheet date.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans given or guarantees or securities provided.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act, and the Rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for activities of the Company to which the said Rules are made applicable, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed dues relating to sales tax, service tax, duty of excise or value added tax. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under :

Name of the Statute Nature of dues and the period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat Credit availed on various items, including interest and penalty Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad a) April 2011 to June 2017 2.31 b) April 2013 to March 2017 176.51 Cenvat Credit on inter unit transactions 809.75 Customs Act, 1962 Differential duty on high seas import March 2012 to May 2013 890.56 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Demand due to failure to produce/late submission of export obligations certificates for the period from July 1997 to May 2003 1,139.30 Deputy Commissioner of Customs DEEC (M) Cell, NCH, Mumbai Demand due to late submission of export obligations certificates for F.Y. 2012-13 7.80 Commissioner Customs (Appeals), Kandla Demand for wrong classification for import of flanges for May 2020 to June 2020 55.63 Commissioner of Customs, Nhava Sheva, Raigad, Maharashtra Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Proportionate ITC on Capital goods - F.Y. 2011 -12 40.34 Gujarat Value Added Tax, Tribunal, Ahmedabad On account of non-submission of form-C F.Y. 2017-18 (upto 30.06.2017) 42.87 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal), Vadodara On account of the non-submission of form-C F.Y. 2016-17 4.70 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals), Vadodara Income-tax Act, 1961 Penalty for failure to maintain information and documents in respect of international transactions for A.Y. 2018-19 1,464.82 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi

Above include the liabilities vested with the Company on demerger of the Chemical Business Undertaking as per the Scheme of Arrangement.

viii. There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment

of loans and other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint venture.

x. (a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible).

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company has

been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report has been filed by the auditors, under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group of which the Company is a part has only one CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities following due within a period of one year, from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

(a) I n respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, the Company has transferred the unspent CSR amount as at the Balance Sheet date to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

ANNEXURE II to Independent auditors report to the members of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 - referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited,

("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

