|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Oct 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|EGM 25/11/2024 Newspaper Advertisement confirming dispatch of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024) Intimation of Amendment to Memorandum of Association of the Company in brief. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024)
