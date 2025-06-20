iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nifty India Tourism

Nifty I Tourism SHARE PRICE

8,889.8

(111.69)negative-bottom arrow(1.27%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

8,770.05

Prev. Close

8,778.1

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

8,750

Select price range

8,907

Performance

One Week (%)

0.62

One Month (%)

-1.43

One Year (%)

7.66

YTD (%)

3.31

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty I Tourism LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

EIH Ltd

344.55

351.15

340.5

8,35,118

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

765.65

768

742.05

43,37,475

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

2,117.8

2,154.8

2,102.9

71,363

V I P Industries Ltd

408.8

422.9

394.4

19,82,977

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

699

708.95

687.1

17,58,398

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

695.8

697.65

681.6

26,61,018

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

337.5

340.2

329.3

1,15,008

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

756.6

758.4

743.85

8,61,498

Devyani International Ltd

166.6

170.03

165.36

18,86,084

Chalet Hotels Ltd

897.55

899.85

877.55

40,022

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

5,390

5,408

5,241.5

12,18,340

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

133.77

136.11

132.57

46,47,139

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

79.66

81

78.51

32,20,685

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

325.2

334.9

314.1

12,84,421

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

10.5

10.62

10.34

1,90,12,381

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.