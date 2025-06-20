₹8,889.8
(111.69)(1.27%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹8,770.05
Prev. Close
₹8,778.1
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹8,750
₹8,907
Performance
One Week (%)
0.62
One Month (%)
-1.43
One Year (%)
7.66
YTD (%)
3.31
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
EIH Ltd
344.55
351.15
340.5
8,35,118
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
765.65
768
742.05
43,37,475
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
2,117.8
2,154.8
2,102.9
71,363
V I P Industries Ltd
408.8
422.9
394.4
19,82,977
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
699
708.95
687.1
17,58,398
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
695.8
697.65
681.6
26,61,018
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
337.5
340.2
329.3
1,15,008
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
756.6
758.4
743.85
8,61,498
Devyani International Ltd
166.6
170.03
165.36
18,86,084
Chalet Hotels Ltd
897.55
899.85
877.55
40,022
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
5,390
5,408
5,241.5
12,18,340
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
133.77
136.11
132.57
46,47,139
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
79.66
81
78.51
32,20,685
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
325.2
334.9
314.1
12,84,421
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
10.5
10.62
10.34
1,90,12,381
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
