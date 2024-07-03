Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹191.25
Prev. Close₹190.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹46,323.89
Day's High₹209.75
Day's Low₹190.13
52 Week's High₹222.74
52 Week's Low₹142.25
Book Value₹9.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,758.62
P/E487.82
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.4
121.95
120.47
115.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
967.2
962.81
772.65
183.74
Net Worth
1,088.6
1,084.76
893.12
299.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,853.27
998.76
1,227.81
yoy growth (%)
85.55
-18.65
Raw materials
-531.12
-301.03
-374.86
As % of sales
28.65
30.14
30.53
Employee costs
-222.76
-135.64
-186.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
113.62
-115.78
-70.37
Depreciation
-185.27
-191.46
-174.58
Tax paid
41.07
0
0
Working capital
93.99
141.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.55
-18.65
Op profit growth
153.25
-23.09
EBIT growth
1,939.66
-77.72
Net profit growth
-334.87
-51.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,556.32
2,997.72
2,084.01
1,134.84
1,516.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,556.32
2,997.72
2,084.01
1,134.84
1,516.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.35
32.59
16.12
128.27
53.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAVI KANT JAIPURIA
Non Executive Director
Varun Jaipuria
Non Executive Director
RAJ PAL GANDHI
WTD, President & CEO
Virag Joshi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manish Dawar
Independent Director
RAVI GUPTA
Independent Director
Rashmi Dhariwal
Independent Director
Girish Ahuja
Independent Director
Pradeep Sardana
Independent Director
PRASHANT PURKER
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PANKAJ VIRMANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Universal Ice Creams Private Limited at New Delhi as Private Limited Company on December 13, 1991. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Devyani International Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 07 June 2000, was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Devyani International Limited dated 09 May 2005. The Company is a multi-dimensional comprehensive quick service restaurant(QSR) player in India. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing, managing and operating quick service restaurants and food courts for brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee, Vaango, etc., and retail stores of TWG Tea. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has 1,243 stores across India, Nepal and Nigeria.In 1997, the Company signed a development agreement with PepsiCo Restaurants International (India) Private Limited for opening Pizza Hut outlets in North India, pursuant to which it commenced operations of first Pizza Hut outlet in Jaipur.In 2002, it acquired Speciality Restaurants Private Limited. In 2003, Tricon Restaurants (India) Private Limited issued a letter of intent to our Company for opening Pizza Hut outlets in Kolkata.In 2004, Speciality Restaurants Private limited was merged in with the Company.In 2005, Company signed an International Development Agreement with Costa for opening Costa Coffee outlets in India
The Devyani International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Devyani International Ltd is ₹24758.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Devyani International Ltd is 487.82 and 20.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Devyani International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Devyani International Ltd is ₹142.25 and ₹222.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Devyani International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.01%, 3 Years at 3.92%, 1 Year at -0.19%, 6 Month at 13.14%, 3 Month at 1.79% and 1 Month at 15.18%.
