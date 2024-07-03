Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Universal Ice Creams Private Limited at New Delhi as Private Limited Company on December 13, 1991. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Devyani International Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 07 June 2000, was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Devyani International Limited dated 09 May 2005. The Company is a multi-dimensional comprehensive quick service restaurant(QSR) player in India. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing, managing and operating quick service restaurants and food courts for brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee, Vaango, etc., and retail stores of TWG Tea. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has 1,243 stores across India, Nepal and Nigeria.In 1997, the Company signed a development agreement with PepsiCo Restaurants International (India) Private Limited for opening Pizza Hut outlets in North India, pursuant to which it commenced operations of first Pizza Hut outlet in Jaipur.In 2002, it acquired Speciality Restaurants Private Limited. In 2003, Tricon Restaurants (India) Private Limited issued a letter of intent to our Company for opening Pizza Hut outlets in Kolkata.In 2004, Speciality Restaurants Private limited was merged in with the Company.In 2005, Company signed an International Development Agreement with Costa for opening Costa Coffee outlets in India

