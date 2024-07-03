iifl-logo-icon 1
Devyani International Ltd Share Price

205.25
(7.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:58 PM

  • Open191.25
  • Day's High209.75
  • 52 Wk High222.74
  • Prev. Close190.08
  • Day's Low190.13
  • 52 Wk Low 142.25
  • Turnover (lac)46,323.89
  • P/E487.82
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.29
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,758.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Devyani International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

191.25

Prev. Close

190.08

Turnover(Lac.)

46,323.89

Day's High

209.75

Day's Low

190.13

52 Week's High

222.74

52 Week's Low

142.25

Book Value

9.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,758.62

P/E

487.82

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Devyani International Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

18 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Devyani International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Devyani International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 26.55%

Institutions: 26.55%

Non-Institutions: 10.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Devyani International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.4

121.95

120.47

115.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

967.2

962.81

772.65

183.74

Net Worth

1,088.6

1,084.76

893.12

299.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,853.27

998.76

1,227.81

yoy growth (%)

85.55

-18.65

Raw materials

-531.12

-301.03

-374.86

As % of sales

28.65

30.14

30.53

Employee costs

-222.76

-135.64

-186.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

113.62

-115.78

-70.37

Depreciation

-185.27

-191.46

-174.58

Tax paid

41.07

0

0

Working capital

93.99

141.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.55

-18.65

Op profit growth

153.25

-23.09

EBIT growth

1,939.66

-77.72

Net profit growth

-334.87

-51.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,556.32

2,997.72

2,084.01

1,134.84

1,516.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,556.32

2,997.72

2,084.01

1,134.84

1,516.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.35

32.59

16.12

128.27

53.23

Devyani International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Devyani International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAVI KANT JAIPURIA

Non Executive Director

Varun Jaipuria

Non Executive Director

RAJ PAL GANDHI

WTD, President & CEO

Virag Joshi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manish Dawar

Independent Director

RAVI GUPTA

Independent Director

Rashmi Dhariwal

Independent Director

Girish Ahuja

Independent Director

Pradeep Sardana

Independent Director

PRASHANT PURKER

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PANKAJ VIRMANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Devyani International Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Universal Ice Creams Private Limited at New Delhi as Private Limited Company on December 13, 1991. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Devyani International Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 07 June 2000, was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Devyani International Limited dated 09 May 2005. The Company is a multi-dimensional comprehensive quick service restaurant(QSR) player in India. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing, managing and operating quick service restaurants and food courts for brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee, Vaango, etc., and retail stores of TWG Tea. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has 1,243 stores across India, Nepal and Nigeria.In 1997, the Company signed a development agreement with PepsiCo Restaurants International (India) Private Limited for opening Pizza Hut outlets in North India, pursuant to which it commenced operations of first Pizza Hut outlet in Jaipur.In 2002, it acquired Speciality Restaurants Private Limited. In 2003, Tricon Restaurants (India) Private Limited issued a letter of intent to our Company for opening Pizza Hut outlets in Kolkata.In 2004, Speciality Restaurants Private limited was merged in with the Company.In 2005, Company signed an International Development Agreement with Costa for opening Costa Coffee outlets in India
Company FAQs

What is the Devyani International Ltd share price today?

The Devyani International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Devyani International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Devyani International Ltd is ₹24758.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Devyani International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Devyani International Ltd is 487.82 and 20.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Devyani International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Devyani International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Devyani International Ltd is ₹142.25 and ₹222.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Devyani International Ltd?

Devyani International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.01%, 3 Years at 3.92%, 1 Year at -0.19%, 6 Month at 13.14%, 3 Month at 1.79% and 1 Month at 15.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Devyani International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Devyani International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.72 %
Institutions - 26.55 %
Public - 10.73 %

