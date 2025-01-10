Devyani International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.4
121.95
120.47
115.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
967.2
962.81
772.65
183.74
Net Worth
1,088.6
1,084.76
893.12
299.1
Minority Interest
Debt
2,115.27
1,410.29
1,006.99
1,080.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
372.56
309.15
86.91
166.78
Total Liabilities
3,576.43
2,804.2
1,987.02
1,546.55
Fixed Assets
2,781.83
2,275.04
1,552.37
1,216.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
354.64
84.4
110.5
87.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
483.39
404.06
127.98
166.78
Networking Capital
-67.6
-34.55
155.46
47.67
Inventories
83.71
116.23
73.12
53.54
Inventory Days
14.4
19.56
Sundry Debtors
45.32
28.15
30.64
38.71
Debtor Days
6.03
14.14
Other Current Assets
242.14
228.55
319.2
173.07
Sundry Creditors
-307.52
-279.59
-179.9
-161.31
Creditor Days
35.43
58.95
Other Current Liabilities
-131.25
-127.89
-87.59
-56.34
Cash
24.17
75.23
40.71
28.47
Total Assets
3,576.43
2,804.18
1,987.02
1,546.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.